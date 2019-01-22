Try 1 month for 99¢

Crown Valley Brewing and Distilling in Ste. Genevieve County will be hosting the 7th Annual Frosty Brewfest & Spirits on Saturday.

More than 35 regional breweries and distilleries will join together to sample their seasonal and fan-favorite beers and spirits. Festival goers will enjoy more than 125 craft brews and spirits and live music by The RetroNerds.

Jackson Street Brewing, 4 Hands Brewing, Charleville, Schlafly, O’Dell and Cutwater Spirits are just a few who will be in attendance this year. This event will take place on the outdoor patio at Crown Valley Winery this year since the ever-growing crowd has pushed them to a larger venue, but there will be a blazing stone fire pit and heaters to help keep you warm.

The fest will be exclusively catered by Hermann Wurst Haus from Hermann. General admission is from noon to 4 p.m. for $35 and includes a souvenir glass. For $70 you can purchase a VIP admission which includes a 16 ounce souvenir glass, a lunch voucher, T-shirt, and a souvenir growler filled with limited edition Brewfest beer Charle Crown. Shuttle services are offered through Ste. Genevieve Trolley too. Tickets are available at crownvalleywinery.com.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments