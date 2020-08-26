Fun Run/Walk, Bike Ride fundraiser Saturday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The annual 5k Run and two-mile Family Fun Walk and Bike Ride to raise funds for the Arcadia Valley Sports Complex is taking place Saturday evening in the Arcadia Valley High School parking lot in Ironton.

Registration begins at 7 p.m., with the race starting at 8 p.m.

Medals will be awarded for the top three males and females in the following age divisions: 60 and up, 50-59, 40-49, 30-39, 20-29, 16-19, 13-15 and 12 and under. There will also be medals for the overall winner male and female.

For more information about the event, contact Jim or Toni Erpenbach at 573-701-5085.

The event is being sponsored by Ironton Mayor Bob Lourwood; the cities of Ironton, Arcadia and Pilot Knob; Arcadia Valley Schools; Arcadia Valley Career Technology Center; First State Community Bank; Pollock Landscaping; The Arcadian Academy of Music; SEMO Insurance Network, LLC; The Mountain Echo; Ozarks Federal Savings and Loan, American Family Insurance - Ronnie Gibbs; Iron County Health Department; Fisher Furniture; The Feed Store; Jostens/SEMO Graduation Products; Society of Sisters; GFWC Mina Sauk; Quality Transportation; and Strickland Waste Disposal.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0