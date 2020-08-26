 Skip to main content
Fun Run/Walk, Bike Ride fundraiser Saturday
A 5k Run/two-mile Family Fun Walk and Bike Ride will start at 8 p.m. Saturday in the Arcadia Valley High School parking lot. Registration begins at 7 p.m. The annual event is a fundraiser for the AV Sports Complex. Call 573-701-5085 for more information.

 File photo

The annual 5k Run and two-mile Family Fun Walk and Bike Ride to raise funds for the Arcadia Valley Sports Complex is taking place Saturday evening in the Arcadia Valley High School parking lot in Ironton.

Registration begins at 7 p.m., with the race starting at 8 p.m.

Medals will be awarded for the top three males and females in the following age divisions: 60 and up, 50-59, 40-49, 30-39, 20-29, 16-19, 13-15 and 12 and under. There will also be medals for the overall winner male and female.

For more information about the event, contact Jim or Toni Erpenbach at 573-701-5085.

The event is being sponsored by Ironton Mayor Bob Lourwood; the cities of Ironton, Arcadia and Pilot Knob; Arcadia Valley Schools; Arcadia Valley Career Technology Center; First State Community Bank; Pollock Landscaping; The Arcadian Academy of Music; SEMO Insurance Network, LLC; The Mountain Echo; Ozarks Federal Savings and Loan, American Family Insurance - Ronnie Gibbs; Iron County Health Department; Fisher Furniture; The Feed Store; Jostens/SEMO Graduation Products; Society of Sisters; GFWC Mina Sauk; Quality Transportation; and Strickland Waste Disposal.

