Garth comes to the big screen

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.589.4664 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Thirty-one years later, he’s still a singing sensation.

Singer-songwriter Garth Brooks debuted his first song in 1989. He’s had many hits including “The Dance,” “Friends in Low Places,” “Papa Loved Mama,” “Ain’t Goin’ Down ’Till the Sun Comes Up,” “If Tomorrow Never Comes” and “To Make You Feel My Love.”

Now he’s coming to the Parkland … through the big screen.

Garth Brooks is putting on a one-night-only concert at 300 drive-in theaters across the nation. The event, set for June 27, is expected to be the largest one-night show played across outdoor theaters in the U.S. and Canada.

Starlite Drive-In in Cadet is fortunate to be one of the sites where the concert will be broadcast.

All-inclusive general admission tickets for the Garth Brooks event, which go on sale June 19 at 11 a.m., are $100. Each $100 ticket admits one passenger car or truck.

On their Facebook page, Starlite Drive-In said “all-inclusive” means “everyone in the car gets in for $100. No other ticket needed. No parking. No extra people tickets.”

The current plan is to have two shows. Availability for the concert will be limited.