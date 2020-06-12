Garth comes to the big screen

Thirty-one years later, he’s still a singing sensation.
Singer-songwriter Garth Brooks debuted his first song in 1989. He’s had many hits including “The Dance,” “Friends in Low Places,” “Papa Loved Mama,” “Ain’t Goin’ Down ’Till the Sun Comes Up,” “If Tomorrow Never Comes” and “To Make You Feel My Love.”
Now he’s coming to the Parkland … through the big screen.
Garth Brooks is putting on a one-night-only concert at 300 drive-in theaters across the nation. The event, set for June 27, is expected to be the largest one-night show played across outdoor theaters in the U.S. and Canada.
Starlite Drive-In in Cadet is fortunate to be one of the sites where the concert will be broadcast.
All-inclusive general admission tickets for the Garth Brooks event, which go on sale June 19 at 11 a.m., are $100. Each $100 ticket admits one passenger car or truck.
On their Facebook page, Starlite Drive-In said “all-inclusive” means “everyone in the car gets in for $100. No other ticket needed. No parking. No extra people tickets.”
The current plan is to have two shows. Availability for the concert will be limited.
Starlite Drive-In said they “should be able to get almost 1,000 tickets with an early and a late showing.”
The first show begins at dusk and takes place rain or shine.
Joe Rich commented on the drive-in’s Facebook page: “I’m not a Garth fan but this is a phenomenal idea. $100 for up to six people is a bargain, especially if you can get close to the screen and bring a killer stereo.”
Lesley Hughes agreed. “It’s a great idea … hope we can get tickets.”
Starlite Drive-In was first opened in 1952. The business is owned by Doug Mercille. Starlite Drive-In is located at 15605 N. State Highway 21 in Cadet. For information, visit their Facebook page or call 573-438-4974.
Pam Clifton is a contributing writer for the Daily Journal
