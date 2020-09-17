Geocaching regains popularity during COVID

Sletten said once you make your selection you navigate to that cache.

"Upon arrival at 'ground zero', geocacher term for at the final coordinates, you read the description and detail of the cache," Sletten said. "Then search for the cache and upon finding it you sign the enclosed log and also on the app."

Sletten said if the cache is large enough for swag you can trade treasures.

"There is also something called 'travel bugs' or 'trackables' which have a tracking number on them," Sletten said. "If you find one of those you log it on the app that you found it and place it into your inventory in the app. Once you do that, you move it along to another cache and log it into the cache on the app. So that other cachers can see that there is a travel bug in that cache and also so that the travel bug owner can view where their trackable has been and how far it has traveled."

Sletten said he has had a few favorites but the one that sticks out most is the Popeye Character Trail multi-cache in Chester, Illinois.

"You are given the final GPS location, but it is missing some of the digits in the coordinates," Sletten said. "You have to solve the missing digits and are given clues as you visit the Popeye character statues. It was fun to visit the various statues as you visited the town."