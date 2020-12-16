Get ready for Garden Glow 2020

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

You’ll want to bundle up. The lights are turned on and people are admitted beginning at 5 p.m. each night, when the sun goes down and a chill fills the air as you wait in line. Your ticket time will tell you when to queue up, but it’s always smart to show up 15 minutes beforehand.

Once you gain entry through the temporary visitor’s center building and you recover from the dazzling light array where the fountain usually flows, you just follow the arrows, stopping for kids’ hot chocolate or tasty beverages for grownups in the form of beer, wassail or spiked hot chocolate. Holiday music plays while some of the light displays keep time.

You won’t want to miss the burning-wood smell of the fire pits, the warmth of the open-air braziers or the tasty snacks at the Flora Café.

MOBOT offered a live Facebook preview of the garden, which can be found at https://www.facebook.com/watch/live/?v=653075445367718&ref=watch_permalink, but this 2016 flyover video, at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cQ5F3DUCMcA, provides a good visual on the impressive quality and magnitude of the massive light display.