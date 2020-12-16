Get ready for Garden Glow 2020

Outside activities are all the rage during the age of COVID-19, and while tickets might be limited to allow for social distancing, the magic of Missouri Botanical (MOBOT) Garden’s annual, million-light Garden Glow is still on for this year, now through Jan. 2, closing only for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
The wreath auction, the gift shop bargains, the photo-op frames, the hot toddies, fire pits, interactive exhibits and light tableaus, tunnels and decorations are spread throughout 70 walkable acres of the 158-year-old garden.
Tickets can be reserved in advance at glow.missouribotanicalgarden.org. Savings can be realized on tickets for this and many other MOBOT events, festivals and general admission prices by becoming a supporting member of the garden for as little as $50 for an individual, $75 for two adults and any kids under 12, or $125 for four adults and any kids under 12.
Garden Glow ticket prices through Dec. 17 are Member Adult $14, Regular Adult $18; Member Child $8, Regular Child (age 3-12) $10; kids 2 and under are free. After Dec. 17, the prices go up $2 in each category.
Once your tickets are reserved, it’s a matter of finding a parking place at 4344 Shaw Blvd., and although overflow parking is available down the street, it’s a good bet that thanks to limited admission this year, you’ll find a spot in the main parking area close to the atrium.
You’ll want to bundle up. The lights are turned on and people are admitted beginning at 5 p.m. each night, when the sun goes down and a chill fills the air as you wait in line. Your ticket time will tell you when to queue up, but it’s always smart to show up 15 minutes beforehand.
Once you gain entry through the temporary visitor’s center building and you recover from the dazzling light array where the fountain usually flows, you just follow the arrows, stopping for kids’ hot chocolate or tasty beverages for grownups in the form of beer, wassail or spiked hot chocolate. Holiday music plays while some of the light displays keep time.
You won’t want to miss the burning-wood smell of the fire pits, the warmth of the open-air braziers or the tasty snacks at the Flora Café.
MOBOT offered a live Facebook preview of the garden, which can be found at https://www.facebook.com/watch/live/?v=653075445367718&ref=watch_permalink, but this 2016 flyover video, at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cQ5F3DUCMcA, provides a good visual on the impressive quality and magnitude of the massive light display.
If you’ve visited Garden Glow before, a few things are different this year. Entry will be through the newly-constructed, temporary visitor’s center. Also, the Gardenland Express Holiday Flower & Train Show will not take place, since the Ridgway Center — the garden’s usual main entrance—is about to be dismantled, making way for a new, $92 million visitor’s center expected to be completed in Spring 2022.
The windows are dark this year on the Italianate-design Shaw House, where founder Henry Shawn lived, studied and researched all manner of botany. Usually, the rooms are holiday-decorated by area garden clubs and businesses, but the outside of the house has been illuminated with a fantastic light show.
For more information on Garden Glow, its offerings and its COVID-19 precautions, check out https://glow.missouribotanicalgarden.org/.
Sarah Haas is the assistant editor for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-518-3617 or at shaas@dailyjournalonline.com.
