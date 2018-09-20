There’s a lot of fun on tap for the Farmington Fall Festival “Blues, Brews & BBQ” which begins on Friday.
The event features a St. Louis BBQ Society-sanctioned cook-off, a craft beer garden and more.
Sugarfire Smokehouse is the major sponsor of the barbecue cook-off and there are several other sponsors.
While barbecue teams will be setting up throughout the afternoon in downtown Farmington, the festival begins at 5 p.m. Friday with music, food vendors and a craft beer garden. Columbia Street will be lined with some amazing unique vendors showcasing a variety of products.
Music begins with the Hillary Fitz Band at 5 p.m. and then the Kingdom Brothers at 6:30 p.m.
Those participating in the Baddest Burger contest will turn in their prized pieces at 8 p.m. with an announcement of the winner coming at 9 p.m.
The festival kicks opens at 10 a.m. Saturday with vendors and chainsaw wood carvers turning logs into beautiful works of art.
One new event on the schedule is the opening of Long House in Long Memorial Park from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday.
Laura Raymer, director of events and program marketing for the Farmington Regional Chamber of Commerce, said members of the Monday Club are opening the historic home for tours, along with featuring a vintage glass bottle display.
“There’s going to be lots of neat, different glass bottles … including some from the Schramm Dairy that used to be in Farmington,” she said.
The group is also offering hot coffee and pre-packaged doughnuts to start the day off.
The beer garden will be open from noon to 9 p.m. with tastings available.
For the barbecue teams, they will turn in their chicken at noon; ribs at 12:30 p.m.; pork at 1 p.m. and brisket at 1:30 p.m. The winners will announced between 4:30 and 5:30 p.m. Grand prize winner receives $1,500.
Performing Saturday will be the Casey Reeves Band, noon-2 p.m.; Matt “The Rattlesnake” Lesch, 2:45-4:15 p.m.; Ivas John Band, 5-7:30 p.m. and Jeremiah Johnson Band, 8-9:30 p.m.
The Third Annual Pooch-A-Palooza benefiting the Farmington Pet Adoption Center will be Saturday on the courthouse lawn. Registration is at 10:15 a.m. The parade will be at 11 a.m. followed by a costume contest and a pooch kissing contest. Entry is $5 a dog.
The car show presented by the Foot Hills Car Club will be held Saturday. The entrance will be at East Liberty/North Jackson. Parking starts at 9 a.m. with registration closing at 1 p.m.
The Kids Korner will be located off Washington Street.
As the Farmington Downtown Development Association has changed through the years, the Farmington Fall Festival has as well. While the fall festival began in the early 2000s as a small one-day event to showcase the merchants and restaurants, it wasn't until 2013 the event began to take on a bigger footprint in the downtown area.
And, organizers are keeping an eye on the weather forecast as well.
“We are rain or shine,” Raymer said. “One way or another, we are on. It may affect some things. It may cause some (events) to be delayed. But, it’s Missouri and the weather changes on a dime.”
Raymer said event organizers keep in touch with the Farmington Fire Department for assistance in monitoring weather conditions. In addition, any updates to schedule changes can be found at the festival’s website and Facebook page, as well as dailyjournalonline.com.
In addition to Sugarfire Smokehouse, sponsors include the Farmington Tourism Bureau, National Blues Museum, STL BBQ Society, City of Farmington, MACOA, First State Community Bank, Coldwell Banker Hulsey Real Estate, Auffenberg Farmington, Auto Plaza Group Farmington, Sam Scism, Tiger Express Wash, US Bank, Marler Schrum Law, and First State Financial Management.
