Ghosts, hayrides, story-telling, and a craft and flea market are just a few of the attractions that will be waiting at the Valles Mines Lost History Museum’s 22nd annual Ghost Round Up fundraiser set for Saturday.
The Lost History Museum is located on Valles Mines School Road, just south of Route V next to the U.S. 67 exit in Valles Mines, and harkens back to when the glory days of lead mining were just beginning.
Privately owned and operated, the museum relies heavily on donations, since it doesn’t qualify for grants or public funding. It was created and is curated by Steve Frazier, whose family has a long history with Valles Mines dating back more than 100 years.
“The Chouteaus, the Bequettes, the Valles, they were all related, and many of them came through here,” he said. “State of Missouri said we had the best documented museum in this part of the state. They called us the best-kept secret of the Ozarks.”
The Ghost Round Up begins at 2 p.m. and admission is only $5 per person. The museum is open for tours, although a small additional donation is expected. Other than admission, concessions, and an optional 50-50 drawing the rest of the Saturday event is free to visitors of all ages.
Hayrides to the haunted tunnel assemble at the museum around 4 p.m. The hayride is 90 minutes long, and the wagon can hold 20-25 people. Frazier said most people enjoy the hayride the most at night.
The old mining tunnel is reputed to be haunted by the ghost of German immigrant William Heinrich, or “Tunnel Bill.” Suffering from a disability, Tunnel Bill’s job was to keep curious kids away from the mines, out of the tunnel and away from explosives. The old yarn is that he continues his job to this day, the sound of footsteps following any random person who draws near the tunnel, the sensation of a hand on their shoulder if they’ve been loitering too long.
A walking tour of the nearby cemetery, where the bodies of slaves and Civil War soldiers are said to repose, is included on the hayride and will be offered compliments of 4 Shadows Paranormal Groups.
The flea market and craft fair will feature a variety of goods and autumn decor. The general store, where Lost History souvenirs can be purchased, will also be open for shopping. In addition to a variety of beverages, hungry round-uppers will have their choice of hot dogs, hamburgers, barbecue and sides, Frazier said.
It wouldn’t be a Ghost Round Up without professional experts on the paranormal. Psychics and dream interpreters will also be on site to provide mystical clarity to those who seek to explain the inexplicable, and share stories around the evening’s bonfire when it’s lit shortly before sundown.
But the star of the day, the cause for the Ghost Round Up, is the Lost History Museum itself, housed in what Frazier said is the second-oldest building in Missouri. Within 1,800 square feet, hundreds of photos, replicas and artifacts revive memories of lead mining and pioneering in the southeast Missouri region.
“I have an accumulation of items it took me about 55 years to collect,” Frazier said. ”We’ve got replicas of all the old buildings and people who used to be in Valles Mines. We have railroad history, including a history of the MR&BT railroad. We have about 100 slave-dug mines on the property. And of course we have a history of the Valles family, who settled Ste. Genevieve. This place is so rich in history.”
For more information, contact 573-631-6875 or 573-330-7211. All activities are weather-permitting, and children must be accompanied by adults.
