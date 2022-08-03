Gilgour looks forward to co-emcee duties

Dr. Joe Gilgour believes it’s a “real honor” to be part of the Baby Boomer Concert family.

“The Baby Boomer event is a real gem in this region,” the Mineral Area College president said, “and I am honored to be included in its history.”

Gilgour will co-emcee this weekend’s Baby Boomer Concert Series with Jason Loughary this weekend.

The two will share the Centene Center’s stage as they co-host the event together for the first time. Unlike Loughary, who’s already hosted the Baby Boomer concerts seven times, Gilgour will return as host for a second time. He emceed the show in 2020 when Loughary wasn’t available and the audience was much smaller due to COVID-19.

The masters of ceremonies will connect with their audience this weekend through plenty of humor and spontaneity.

“The Baby Boomer audience is always a great audience,” said Gilgour. “They’re fun people who know the music. They sing along and some even dance. They get my jokes (mostly) so that makes it easier on the emcee.”

After Dr. Kevin White, creator and director of The Baby Boomer Reunion Concert series, sends the script in the final weeks before the show, Gilgour reviews it to see if he has any questions. He tries to learn as much as he can about the songs and people who will be performing on stage. He also attends the one-night rehearsal on Thursday to get a feel for the event and meet the performers.

Gilgour, a lifelong Missouri resident, moved to Farmington with his wife Stephanie and children Grant and Genevieve three years ago when he took over the position of president of Mineral Area College.

He attended his first Baby Boomer Reunion concert in 2019 after moving to the area and has attended every year since then.

“I think my first one was my favorite just because I had never seen anything like it, but the one I got to emcee was a blast,” he said.

Although he doesn’t play any instruments himself, Gilgour has thoroughly enjoyed becoming friends with the musicians of the show.

“I have friendships now with some of the best musicians you will find anywhere,” he said. “I got to know so many artists by being part of this event.”

He said he’s still close with many of them, and now he’s looking forward to working with them again this year.

This year’s Baby Boomer Reunion Concert theme – “The 20th Anniversary Spectacular” – was created to celebrate the concert series’ success.

The 2022 Baby Boomer Reunion Concert series takes place Friday at 7 p.m. and Saturday at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. As of Monday, there were some tickets still available for Friday’s show and limited tickets for Saturday’s matinee and evening show.