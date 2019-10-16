{{featured_button_text}}
Girls' Night Out planned for Oct. 24

United Way of St. Francois County board members, along with St. Francois County Community Partnership Director Bill Bunch, (back row, left) pose with some of the toys donated for the partnership's Season of Hope program at last year's annual "Girls' Night Out" event. Pictured are (front, from left) UW Executive Director Clay Whitener, Laura McLean and Luann Honerkamp. Second row, from left: Alison Sheets, Chris Westrich, Jackie Berry, Kathy Dziewa, Shelly Tate, Jessica Horton and Mark Toti. Back row, from left: Bunch and Tim Morgan. 

 File Photo

Girls’ Night Out is back again for any woman looking for a fun night while giving back to the community. This will be the 20th Girls’ Night Out.

Girls’ Night Out will be on Oct. 24 at Twin Oaks Vineyard and Winery at 6740 Route F outside Farmington, beginning at 5 p.m. For more information, contact Clay Whitener, executive director of United Way of St. Francois County, at 573-760-8929 or Girls' Night Out organizer Jackie Berry at 573-358-3939.

“Girls’ Night Out is all about friends, family, food and fun,” Berry said. “It’s all about camaraderie and having a great time; it is about having fun while giving back at the same time.”

Women who attend are asked to bring $20 for United Way of St. Francois County. The $20 donation has not changed in cost since Girls’ Night Out first began.

In addition, each woman is invited to bring a gift card or unwrapped toy for St. Francois County Community Partnership's giving program, Season of Hope.

Season of Hope provides gifts for children in St. Francois County before Christmas.

“It is a win-win-win for everyone,” Berry said. “It is a win for United Way; it is a win for Season of Hope, and a win for everyone who gives and is a part.”

Attendees can expect wine, soda or water and a variety of finger foods to enjoy, donated by restaurants and made by board members.

There will also be a silent auction with many items waiting to be auctioned off, including gift cards to area restaurants and gift baskets.

Every penny raised by Girls’ Night Out stays in St. Francois County, Berry said.

According to United Way's website, Girls' Night Out last year helped provide more than $5,000 of the total amount awarded in grants to various charities throughout St. Francois County, and gave toys to more than 1,600 children in the Parkland region.

“I had heard about a lady inviting some of her friends over around Christmas time to have a get-together, and they all would put their money together and donate the money to a charity,” Berry said. “I thought that sounded great and wanted to implement something like that for St. Francois County. Since then, it has been something that we put together every year.” 

A lot of time, energy and resources goes into organizing the event, but Berry says it is all worth it for what comes out of the event every year.

“I love seeing everybody come out and support the community," she said. "It is just a thrill to see every individual walk through the door and to see the smiles radiating around the room.”

Be the first to know - Sign up for News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Macey Adams is a reporter for the Daily Journal and can be reached at 573-518-3616 or madams@dailyjournalonline.com

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments