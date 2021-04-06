Godspell at MAC postponed to April 29

Due to unforeseen circumstances, the MAC Little Theatre Guild production of "Godspell" is being postponed to April 29-May 1.
Ticketholders will be contacted via email with refund and exchange details. Please contact the MAC Theatre Department with questions, 573-518-2181 or 573-518-3808.
Tickets for the production are available online at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/godspell-tickets-138451061853
It was originally scheduled for this weekend.
