Godspell at MAC postponed to April 29
Due to unforeseen circumstances, the MAC Little Theatre Guild production of "Godspell" is being postponed to April 29-May 1.

Ticketholders will be contacted via email with refund and exchange details. Please contact the MAC Theatre Department with questions, 573-518-2181 or 573-518-3808.

Tickets for the production are available online at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/godspell-tickets-138451061853

It was originally scheduled for this weekend.

