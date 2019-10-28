{{featured_button_text}}
Gospel Music Jubilee set for Nov. 1-2

The Berry Brothers will be one of many groups performing at the Mid-America Gospel Music Association's 20th annual jubilee at Farmington Centene Center Nov. 1-2.

 submitted photo

Mid-America Gospel Music Association will hold its 20th annual Gospel Music Jubilee at the Centene Center in Farmington on Friday at 6:30 p.m., and Saturday at 6 p.m.

Tickets are $5 per night, available at the Farmington Civic Center, 2 Black Knight Dr., 573-756-0900. Children 12 years old and younger get in free.

On Saturday at 11 a.m. at the Centene Center, an all-you-can-eat barbecue and concert will be held for $15 per person. Tickets for the barbecue and concert are available by calling 636-575-2344.

The two-night jubilee will feature southern, country and bluegrass gospel music.

The Friday night concert includes performances by the Berry Brothers, the Lesters, the Covenant Quartet, Marilyn Berry, Kevin Kappler, The Punches, Final Authority and Wanda Mountain Boys.

The Saturday night concert will feature the Gospel Messengers, Keystone Voices, Gateway Sound, the Redemptions, New Legacy and more.

More information can be found at www.midamericagma.com.

Be the first to know - Sign up for News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Mid-America Gospel Music Association will hold its 20th annual Gospel Music Jubilee at the Centene Center in Farmington on Nov. 1, 6:30 p.m., and Nov. 2, 6 p.m.

Tickets are $5 per night, available at the Farmington Civic Center, 573-756-0900.

On Saturday at 11 a.m. at the Centene Center, an all-you-can-eat barbecue and concert will be held for $15 per person. Tickets for the barbecue and concert are available by calling 636-575-2344.

The two-night jubilee will feature southern, country and bluegrass gospel music.

Friday night includes performances by the Berry Brothers, the Lesters, the Covenant Quartet, Marilyn Berry, Kevin Kappler, The Punches, Final Authority and Wanda Mountain Boys.

Saturday night will feature the Gospel Messengers, Keystone Voices, Gateway Sound, the Redemptions, New Legacy and more.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments