Mid-America Gospel Music Association will hold its 20th annual Gospel Music Jubilee at the Centene Center in Farmington on Friday at 6:30 p.m., and Saturday at 6 p.m.
Tickets are $5 per night, available at the Farmington Civic Center, 2 Black Knight Dr., 573-756-0900. Children 12 years old and younger get in free.
On Saturday at 11 a.m. at the Centene Center, an all-you-can-eat barbecue and concert will be held for $15 per person. Tickets for the barbecue and concert are available by calling 636-575-2344.
The two-night jubilee will feature southern, country and bluegrass gospel music.
The Friday night concert includes performances by the Berry Brothers, the Lesters, the Covenant Quartet, Marilyn Berry, Kevin Kappler, The Punches, Final Authority and Wanda Mountain Boys.
The Saturday night concert will feature the Gospel Messengers, Keystone Voices, Gateway Sound, the Redemptions, New Legacy and more.
