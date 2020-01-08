Calling all father-and-son teams. It’s time to dust off your Nerf guns and gather your foam darts.
But you better do it quickly … spots are filling up fast for the third annual Father Son Nerf War.
The Farmington Parks and Recreation Department is teaming up with the civic center to host the event again this year. Spots for last year’s Nerf event filled up almost immediately.
Boys ages 6-11 – and kids-at-heart – will make their way through the battlefield around barriers and obstacles in a competitive tournament.
This fun activity is set for Jan. 18 from 6-8 p.m. Cost to attend is $10 per person for civic center members and $12 for non-members. All participants must pre-register by calling the civic center at 573-756-0900 or register online at Farmington-mo.gov.
Participants must provide their own Nerf guns and foam darts, although some darts will be available to use. However, no automatic Nerf guns are allowed. Although some eye protection will be available, all participants are strongly encouraged to bring their own safety glasses or goggles to wear during play.
John Bader, program coordinator for the Farmington Parks and Recreation Department, took over for Pam Inman who retired last February.
He said they’re changing up this year’s Nerf event by moving the tournament to the lobby of the Centene Center to offer more space for play. The extra court at the civic center will be used for open play. Once father-son teams are eliminated from the tournament, they can then participate in open play.
“We really want to emphasize that participants need to enroll early,” said Bader, “because spots are filling up fast.”
He said this Nerf event has become quite a popular activity for the community.
“It’s one of our most popular events we have at this point,” he said. “We’re really excited to bring this event to the community.”
