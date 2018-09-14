Grape stomp benefits Seasons of Hope

Twin Oaks Vineyard and Winery is holding its 12th Annual Twin Oaks Charity Grape Stomp on Saturday.
Proceeds from the popular annual event go to the St. Francois County Community Partnership's Season of Hope program.
Since 1999 St. Francois County Community Partnership has coordinated a program to provide children of St. Francois County with a joyous holiday season. Last year more than 1,300 children in St. Francois County were given a much brighter season because of donations of toys and clothing from the community.
“This is our biggest fundraiser event of the year, and people really have a lot of fun,” said Jeremy Horton, event coordinator for Twin Oaks. “We still have space available for teams to register for the grape stomp and we will also take walk-ins”
The registration fee for teams of three is $30 with all entry fees going directly to Seasons of Hope. The fee is tax-deductible.
In addition to the stomp, the popular “Lucy-Look-Alike” contest will have several participants trying their best to look like Lucille Ball from the iconic grape stomp scene that originally aired April 16, 1956, in the “I Love Lucy” episode, “Lucy’s Italian Movie.”
“Everybody loves our Lucy-Look-Alike contest and that’s why we've done it for the last 11 years and doing it again this year,” Horton said. “It’s a lot of fun for the people who dress up in their costumes, as well as the people who get to see them."
Doors open at 11 a.m. with the stomp competition beginning at noon, rain or shine. There will be first, second and third place prizes for the most juice squeezed from the grapes, as well as cash and other prizes and awards for the best costume and look-alike contest.
Horton also mentioned that the Twin Oaks kitchen will be open throughout the event. Twin Oaks is located at 6470 Route F in Farmington.
