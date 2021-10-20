Halloween hauntings return to Bonne Terre

“Then, at six o'clock, all bets are off. We just got to open it up to whatever the actors along the trail want to bring.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Isgrig said the trail would take about 15 minutes to get through, probably.

“We’re going to have a trail that goes back behind field three, which is the lowest field there, it has a little creek running along it. Then the trail will enter the back field where we’ll have a maze,” Isgrig said. “We’re thinking of putting together a scene involving campers on a bad camping trip. We’ve got a lot of ideas. We’re figuring out how much space we have, too, since we’ve never done it outside before.”

And having it outside involves a bit of risk, of course.

“If it rains, the Haunted Trail is cancelled,” he said. “I can’t take a risk with all the animatronics we’ve collected. As it is, it’s all going up on Saturday morning, and it’s all being torn back down after Saturday night. It’s a one-day thing.”

Isgrig said he has enjoyed each of the six previous “hauntings” he’s put together with help from dozens of friends and volunteers because he loves Halloween.