‘Hamlet’ auditions Sunday at MAC

“Hamlet” is William Shakespeare’s longest play at nearly 30,000 words. The tragedy, written around 1600, will soon come to life on the stage of Mineral Area College’s Fine Arts Theater.

The play is about a son who mourns his father and seeks revenge for his death.

Throughout the play, Hamlet feigns madness, contemplates life and death, and seeks revenge. His uncle, who killed Hamlet’s father, fears for his life and also plots to kill Hamlet.

The play ends with a duel and a series of unexpected events.

Tryouts for “Hamlet” are Sunday at 2 p.m. in MAC’s Fine Arts Theater.

Mineral Area Fine Arts Academy Theater Director Jason Carr said anyone who plans to audition for a role in “Hamlet” should wear comfortable clothes, bring something to write on, a pencil, and a positive attitude.

Performance dates for this MAFAA production are Feb. 23-25.

After the production of “Hamlet,” upcoming MAFAA productions include “Peter Pan,” “Wizard of Oz,” “Steel Magnolias,” “Mary Poppins,” “As You Like It,” “Seven Brides for Seven Brothers,” “Matilda,” “Our Town” and “Meet Me in St. Louis.” These titles are subject to change because they are pending obtaining rights to perform these works.

Any questions regarding MAFAA’s theater department can be emailed to Carr at mineralareata@gmail.com.