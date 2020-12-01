Hartley v Barnett: The Belly Bomber Contest

Barnett’s food of choice is usually anything barbecue, but White Castle Sliders are some of his favorite burgers.

When the eating contest was first decided, different foods were discussed. But when White Castle Sliders were added to the menu of possibilities, the two teachers immediately agreed.

The purpose behind the eating contest – besides the much-anticipated fun of an all-school assembly to see which self-proclaimed “biggest eater” would prevail – was the most important reason of all. The event was created in order to raise money to sponsor West County students for Christmas.

A voting table was set up in the main hallway to show off "The Bulldog Crave-Worthy Challenge” and give students and staff a chance to put their money in containers labeled with each competitor’s funny photo. The reason for this was to collect the money but also to see which contestant everyone thought would win.