Hartley v Barnett: The Belly Bomber Contest

There are many famous local burgers: Big Buford, the Whopper, Big Mac, Steakburger, Quarter Pounder, Thickburger, SuperSonic Double Cheeseburger, Hunt’s Western Burger and more.
But there’s one particular burger missing from this list. This burger, although tiny in size, was named Time Magazine’s "No. 1 Most Influential Burger ever" in 2014.
Devoted diners can’t eat just one. They buy these small, square sandwiches by the sack. Larger hunger levels can be satisfied with the to-go Crave Clutch of 20 burgers, Crave Case with 30 burgers, or for the most famished of all, the Crave Crate with 100 burgers.
For those who haven’t yet figured it out – or whose hunger hasn’t gotten the best of them – it’s the White Castle Slider.
Recently two West County Middle School teachers who profess to love eating as much as they love teaching eagerly agreed to participate in an eating contest.
The veteran teachers – John Hartley and John Barnett – aren’t members of the Major League Eating (MLE) organization. However, they do acknowledge that eating is a much-loved passion for them.
Although Hartley’s go-to food typically involves nachos with lots of toppings and condiments, he says his favorite go-to burger is always the White Castle Slider.
Barnett’s food of choice is usually anything barbecue, but White Castle Sliders are some of his favorite burgers.
When the eating contest was first decided, different foods were discussed. But when White Castle Sliders were added to the menu of possibilities, the two teachers immediately agreed.
The purpose behind the eating contest – besides the much-anticipated fun of an all-school assembly to see which self-proclaimed “biggest eater” would prevail – was the most important reason of all. The event was created in order to raise money to sponsor West County students for Christmas.
A voting table was set up in the main hallway to show off "The Bulldog Crave-Worthy Challenge” and give students and staff a chance to put their money in containers labeled with each competitor’s funny photo. The reason for this was to collect the money but also to see which contestant everyone thought would win.
On the day of the eating contest, both Barnett and Hartley were a bit anxious because they knew what was at stake. They were about to attempt to devour not a Crave Clutch or a Crave Case but a Crave Crate with 100 burgers – within 20 minutes. Although the competitors could drink as much water as they wanted, they could not have a restroom break. They were each given plates, napkins, empty cup, bottled water, trash can and the option of a pitcher of water. They could not leave the table or they would be disqualified.
The assembly was held in the school’s gymnasium with social distancing. Coach and P.E. teacher Bobby Simily played music for the event while teacher Maria Sansoucie videoed the contest.
The school’s trio of cooks – Dee Gidden, Julie Hall and Melissa Gidden – rode the elevator down to the lower-level gym floor. When the doors opened, they stepped out to Adam Sandler’s “Lunch Lady Land” and danced as they wheeled the Crave Crate over to the competitor’s table.
Then Barnett, the first competitor, entered the gym to thunderous applause and Ozzy Osbourne’s “Crazy Train.”
Hartley “The Hulkster” soon followed – to Hulk Hogan’s theme song “Real American” – and tore off one of his shirts as he entered the gym to the roaring crowd.
WCMS Principal Adam Hector introduced each competitor and then asked for the audience to do the countdown.
When P.E. teacher James Abel officially started the clock, the contest began.
Each competitor eagerly and anxiously grabbed Sliders and started eating.
Team Hartley included Hailey Barton, student teacher, and eighth-grader Ava Clifton.
Team Barnett included eighth-graders Kaytlen Hartley and Bradey Buhrmester.
The four team members kept each competitor supplied with burgers and also assisted with the official counting.
The crowd clapped, cheered, stomped and yelled encouragements. They also laughed as each eater paused, slowed and even made strange facial expressions. At one point it seemed Hartley was going to be eliminated when his face turned red, he paused for several seconds and then glanced toward his competitor.
Then Barnett stood up and started dancing to the music and even temporarily jumped up and down.
Hartley’s initial method was to smash multiple Sliders together to inhale more than one at a time, but this only worked for a short time.
Barnett’s method – soaking his sandwiches in a pitcher of water – seemed to last a bit longer.
The competitors gobbled their burgers to songs like MC Hammer’s “U Can’t Touch This,” Jimmy Buffett’s “Cheeseburger in Paradise,” Weird Al Yankovic’s “Eat It” and Queen’s “Another One Bites the Dust.”
Before the competition, both competitors had bragged that they could “put away” several of the easy-to-eat burgers. But on the day of the competition, this enthusiasm – and “tough talk” – quickly fizzled out.
At 15 minutes into the contest, both eaters had rapidly worn down. Hartley looked to his right to assess Barnett’s status while Barnett also checked on his opponent.
Then Barnett put his hand to his mouth so Kaytlen Hartley quickly rolled the trashcan toward him. He had a look of … uncertainty? Defeat? The crowd watched his expression as he hesitated but then went back to attempt to eat his next Slider.
It was Hartley who appeared to be waving the white flag, but that was a false alarm. He quickly slammed another White Castle and again checked on his competitor.
But Barnett turned toward the trashcan yet again … and that was the end of the contest.
When Hartley glanced over again to check the status of his opponent, he soon realized Barnett had lost – in more than one way -- and he was the winner of the school’s first-ever – and possibly only – eating contest.
And the outcome of the 100-Slider Crave Crate? Barnett had consumed 17 Sliders while Hartley downed 19. That meant only 36 had been eaten, far fewer than each competitor had estimated they could eat.
After the teachers-turned-competitive-eaters posed for a few photos and then briefly rested, they discussed the contest.
Both teachers – extreme competitors in anything – agreed the contest started out as fun but quickly became very difficult.
“I don’t think I’ll be doing another eating contest anytime soon,” said Barnett.
Hartley agreed.
And even though Barnett admitted that he didn’t like losing to Hartley, his own former teacher in middle school, he said he did it for a great reason.
In the end, both competitors are winners because they exhibited great sportsmanship and showed their students the importance of helping those who are less fortunate.
A total of $314 was raised by students and staff until a last-minute anonymous donation was made – rumored to have been given by one of the teachers – to round up the total to $414.
Pam Clifton is a contributing writer for the Daily Journal
