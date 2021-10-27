 Skip to main content
Harvest Night cancelled
Harvest Night returns Friday to downtown Farmington

Harvest Night returns to downtown Farmington starting at 4 p.m. Friday. It's a family-friendly event that allows children and their parents to safely celebrate Halloween.

 File photo

The Farmington Regional Chamber of Commerce’s Harvest Night originally scheduled for Friday night has been cancelled.

In a press release, the Chamber’s Director of Events Cassie Thomas outlined the reason behind the cancellation.

“After careful consideration, and in light of the developing weather forecast predicting a 65% chance of rain, we’ve made the difficult decision to cancel the 2021 Harvest Night previously scheduled for Oct. 29. The safety of our community, businesses and partners continues to be our highest priority.”

Thomas also stated that for those who have already purchased treats to consider donating them to one of the events listed on the chamber’s Eat, Shop, Play in the Parkland app or on their website at www.farmingtonregionalchamber.com.

Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com

