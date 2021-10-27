Harvest Night cancelled

The Farmington Regional Chamber of Commerce’s Harvest Night originally scheduled for Friday night has been cancelled.

In a press release, the Chamber’s Director of Events Cassie Thomas outlined the reason behind the cancellation.

“After careful consideration, and in light of the developing weather forecast predicting a 65% chance of rain, we’ve made the difficult decision to cancel the 2021 Harvest Night previously scheduled for Oct. 29. The safety of our community, businesses and partners continues to be our highest priority.”

Thomas also stated that for those who have already purchased treats to consider donating them to one of the events listed on the chamber’s Eat, Shop, Play in the Parkland app or on their website at www.farmingtonregionalchamber.com.

