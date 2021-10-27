Harvest Night returns Friday to downtown Farmington

A family-friendly Halloween tradition returns to downtown Farmington beginning at 4 p.m. Friday.

The Farmington Regional Chamber of Commerce's Harvest Night invites costumed children and their parents a chance to visit local businesses for Trick or Treat snacks beginning at 4 p.m.

From 4:30 to 7 p.m. children can take part in games, prizes and fun behind the Jefferson Street Plaza. First State Community Bank will be hosting PLINKO from 4 to 7 p.m. at the event.

At 5:30 p.m., the New Era Costume Contest takes place in Long Hall.

Event sponsors are New Era Bank, Unico Bank, First State Community Bank, Belgrade State Bank, Hensco Technologies Inc, American Family Insurance, and Taylor Tax & Consulting.

Harvest Night typically draws between 1,500-2,000 people.

For updates on Harvest Night, visit https://www.facebook.com/farmingtonchamber

