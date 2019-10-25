The 14th Annual Harvest Night, coordinated by the Farmington Regional Chamber of Commerce, takes place today with more than 40 businesses signed up to serve as stops for trick-or-treaters in the downtown Farmington area, as well as 30 businesses hosting games on the parking lot behind the St. Francois County Courthouse Annex.
Chamber Executive Director Candy Hente said the event has continued to grow every year, with approximately 2,000 trick-or-treaters attending in recent years.
"Most of the businesses are downtown, though we do have some that are on the periphery," Hente said. "Folks will be able to pick up reusable trick-or-treat bags as well as a map listing all the participating businesses and restaurants."
The materials are available for pickup from the following sponsor locations: the American Family Insurance office of Edward Felker, Belgrade State Bank, First State Community Bank, New Era Bank, Taylor Tax and Consulting, and Unico Bank.
"Lots of businesses come out and sponsor games," Hente said. "We'll have face-painting, balloon animals — maybe some pumpkin bowling and different things. Our whole focus is to provide a safe Halloween trick-or-treating alternative the whole family can enjoy.
"We also have some wonderful new additions to this year's Harvest Night with scary ghost stories at the old jail, the courthouse and the old Braun Hotel that are hosted by the Farmington History Museum from 5:30-6:30 p.m. and 'ole time' scary movies featuring Laurel and Hardy.
"Then we're going to be showing 'Dracula' starring Bella Lugosi at Long Memorial Hall at 7 p.m. — sponsored by the Plank Road Committee and Rural King. We will also be joined by several food trucks, including Red's Street Food and Catering, Kona Kokoa and Gypsy Cakes."
Hente said the chamber requests parents remain with their children during the event rather than just dropping them off. Harvest Night will also be a smoke-free event. Trick-or-treating will begin at 4 p.m., with the games and activities to follow at 4:30.
At 5:30, a New Era Bank-sponsored costume contest will be held on the steps of the County Courthouse Annex building at 5:30 p.m. There is no entry fee for the costume contest and prizes will be awarded.
