Haunted House opens this weekend in Fredericktown
Haunted House opens this weekend in Fredericktown

Haunted House

The Fredericktown Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary, with the help of the Fredericktown JROTC students will hold the annual Haunted House Oct. 23-24 and Oct. 29-31. All proceeds benefit the Fredericktown Fire and Police Community Coalition Training Facility.

 Photo provided by John Clark

The annual Haunted House, put on by the Fredericktown Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary, with help from the Fredericktown High School JROTC, begins this weekend.

Located at the Fredericktown Fire and Police Community Coalition Training Facility on South Chamber Drive, the Haunted House will be open Oct. 23-24 and Oct. 29-31 from dark until 10 p.m.

The cost is $7 per person and is not recommended for those 8 years old and under. 

Fredericktown Fire Chief John Clark said this year's Haunted House is different than last year and will take roughly 45 minutes from the time you get on the hay ride and through the house.

"We will have our same hayride like we always do but there is going to be a walking trail now," Clark said. "We are going to make you walk through the woods.

"6y7We used to put you on the wagon and pull you through the woods right up to the haunted house. This year that is not going to happen. We are going to drop you off in the middle of the woods and you are going to have to walk down the path in the dark to the haunted house."

Clark said the haunted house itself is 1,000 square feet larger than last year and will not have the same theme.

"We are a maze this year," Clark said. "There is going to be one room that has no exit doors and you have to find your way out. We don't have all the rooms and scenes like last year and you will be totally on your own."

Clark said there are trap doors hidden throughout the whole thing allowing characters to pop up out of nowhere to scare you.

Last year's Haunted House had more than 800 people come through to enjoy the haunted experience. 

Social distancing will be encouraged with signage put in place to remind those who are waiting in line to maintain their distance. The amount of people inside the Haunted House at one time will also be limited.

Clark said, with the Chili Cook Off being canceled, this will be their biggest fundraiser of the year. All of the money raised will go back into the Fredericktown Fire and Police Community Coalition Training Facility.

Victoria Kemper is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-783-3366 or at vkemper@democratnewsonline.com

