Head to Cape for COVID-safe fun

It’s pizza. You can’t go wrong. But of course, you’ll want to save room for dessert. Anyone up for Andy’s Custard in its 1950s sock-hop glory? Then again, there’s My Daddy’s Cheesecake Bakery and Café, owned by professional foodie and cookbook author Tom Harte, which guarantees a wide variety of sweets from which to choose. There’s also Sugar Chic Creamery, for high-end, super-rich ice cream desserts made with the good stuff from America’s dairy paradise, Wisconsin.

Between the pizza and sweets, you’ll want to walk off a few of those calories. The riverfront park is always open and always resplendent with colorful murals detailing the city and state’s highlights of history. You’ll have a great view of Emerson Bridge, and if you’re lucky, you’ll hear the rumble and whistle of a passing train, see barges sailing up and down the Mississippi and generally marvel at how the floodwaters could have gotten within a few feet of the top of the flood walls.

If you’re interested in burning off even more calories, climb up the steep stairs to the old courthouse, walk through the grounds, and over a few blocks to the newly-renovated historic Marquette Hotel, which is now a Courtyard by Marriott. Offering economic prices and great proximity to old-downtown’s attractions, the hotel is a marvel of 1920s architecture.