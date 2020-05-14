Head to Cape for COVID-safe fun

National Travel and Tourism Week might be over — it was May 3-9 — but our “big city” to the south, Cape Girardeau, always seems to be working on entertaining residents and drawing in guests for music, food, activities and attractions, even when social distancing is still a good idea. Its tourism initiative, Visit Cape at visitcape.com, always seems to have some sort of party happening.
Friday, in fact, is National Pizza Party Day, and Visit Cape was able to convince Minglewood Brewery, located on the old downtown section, to share its recipe for its popular sausage and goat cheese pizza. Anyone who doesn’t want to dirty the kitchen or turn on the oven can cheat and swing by the restaurant in the brewery for pick-up.
Around the corner, you could go upscale and try Gabriel’s Food and Wine’s flatbreads, such as the Balboa (brisket, caramelized onions, bell peppers, pecorino-romano cheese), The Sophia Loren (spinach, artichokes, sprouts, pesto, Ligurian olives and sundried tomatoes) or the Wolf of Main Street (salami, mortadella, sausage, smoked provolone). All pizzas are made using Neopolitan flour imported from the Old Country. They also allow you to carry out.
Of course, if you really want to try a slice of Cape classic, head in the direction of the Southeast Missouri University campus and you’ll find Pagliai’s Pizza and Pasta, which has been serving up the pies since 1968. The Pagliai’s Special comes with pepperoni, sausage, beef, onion and mushroom, or you could try the Chicken Fajita Pizza that features chicken, mushrooms and yellow, green and red peppers. Or just try the House Special, with sausage, onion and green pepper.
It’s pizza. You can’t go wrong. But of course, you’ll want to save room for dessert. Anyone up for Andy’s Custard in its 1950s sock-hop glory? Then again, there’s My Daddy’s Cheesecake Bakery and Café, owned by professional foodie and cookbook author Tom Harte, which guarantees a wide variety of sweets from which to choose. There’s also Sugar Chic Creamery, for high-end, super-rich ice cream desserts made with the good stuff from America’s dairy paradise, Wisconsin.
Between the pizza and sweets, you’ll want to walk off a few of those calories. The riverfront park is always open and always resplendent with colorful murals detailing the city and state’s highlights of history. You’ll have a great view of Emerson Bridge, and if you’re lucky, you’ll hear the rumble and whistle of a passing train, see barges sailing up and down the Mississippi and generally marvel at how the floodwaters could have gotten within a few feet of the top of the flood walls.
If you’re interested in burning off even more calories, climb up the steep stairs to the old courthouse, walk through the grounds, and over a few blocks to the newly-renovated historic Marquette Hotel, which is now a Courtyard by Marriott. Offering economic prices and great proximity to old-downtown’s attractions, the hotel is a marvel of 1920s architecture.
Interested in finding out more about Cape’s history? VisitCape.com has several, ready-to-go, self-guided tours on tap, depending on your interests. Just download the PDF of the directions, and off you go. The Gone Girl Driving Tour takes you around the filming locations that were used in Fall 2013 for the Ben Affleck film that also featured Neil Patrick Harris, Rosamund Pike and Tyler Perry. The Civil War Driving Tour takes you to such sites as Fort D, the smallpox hospital at Minton House, the Common Pleas courthouse and Old Lorimier Cemetery. The African American history tour helps you discover the rich African American history of Cape Girardeau with churches, squares, schools, homes and so much more.
For more information on dining, shopping, lodging and doing in Cape Girardeau, check out VisitCape.com.
Sarah Haas is the assistant editor for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-518-3617 or at shaas@dailyjournalonline.com.
