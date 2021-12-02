Hefner Christmas Parade spectators, participants enjoy warmer than normal temperatures

The 2021 Hefner Furniture Christmas Parade passed through Leadington and Park Hills Thursday evening, drawing a large turnout of spectators enjoying the bright lights, decorated floats and temperatures in the 50s.

This year's parade theme was "Christmas in Our Hometown: A Historical Celebration," and parade participants decorated their vehicles and floats accordingly. Parade participants designed their floats to represent a person, place, or thing that is significant to the history of the community.

The parade began at 6:30 p.m., traveling from Chat Road in Leadington down Woodlawn Drive heading into Park Hills. Once in Park Hills, the procession traveled down East Main Street until it reached Sports Complex Road, where it took a left and ended up inside the sports complex.

This year, there were more than 30 parade participants, and parade floats were judged on creativity, theme, neatness, and effort.

The winners of the float contest were to be announced Friday, and awards will be given to the first, second, and third place winners.

The first-place float contest winner will take home a $200 cash prize, championship snow globe trophy, and a gift basket from Hefner Furniture & Appliance. The second-place winner will receive $150, while the third-place winner will get a $100 cash prize.

Regardless of who won the float contest, the many parade attendees and participants appeared to enjoy the community event, which saw warmer temperatures this year.

Park Hills resident Kathy Moon and her mother, Shirley Clayton, have attended the annual parade for several years and were pleased with the weather this year.

"It's great," Moon said before the parade began. "Not too cold; not too hot. Really nice tonight."

Moon and Clayton were just one of many families who came out to the holiday celebration.

John Dyle was in attendance with his wife, Heather, and son, Tristen. Dyle grew up in Desloge but has lived in Park Hills for 12 years. He and his family attend the parade every year and remarked on its growth over time.

"The parade over the last few years has gotten bigger, and it's really nice this year," Dyle said. "It really came together beautifully. We enjoyed it."

Dyle said after the parade, they would be heading over to Columbia Park to check out the lighting displays.

"We do it every year since they started it up in the last couple of years," he said. "We come over here about two or three times a week when it's open.

"The temperature was great, too," Dyle added. "That's a definite plus."

Following the Hefner Furniture Christmas Parade, the "Christmas Lights in the Park" display in Columbia Park was opened for the season. The vibrant light displays in Columbia Park will remain open for residents to drive or walk through from sunset until around 10 p.m. each night until Dec. 27. There is no cost to visit the trail of holiday displays in the park.

Park Hills Parks and Recreation Director Terry Cole explained that they had added a new feature to the park's lighting display this year, allowing people to honor their loved ones who have passed on with memorial Christmas trees.

Cole said those who wish could place trees at the Park Amphitheater in Columbia Park, and the trees would be lit each night alongside the other holiday displays.

For more information about the requirements and recommendations for setting up memorial Christmas trees, visit the Park Hills Parks and Recreation's Facebook Page, or call the department at 573-431-0478.

There were no official festivities held before or after the parade this year. However, area residents are encouraged to attend the new "Christmas in Our Hometown" event, hosted by the Downtown Park Hills Association on Dec. 11. The details for the new event can be found on the Facebook Event "Christmas in Our Hometown."

The parade is sponsored by Hefner's Furniture and made possible by the Park Hills-Leadington Chamber of Commerce, the many volunteers, city workers, and emergency personnel who ensure public safety.

