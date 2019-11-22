The annual Help the Hungry Bake Sale returns to the Parkland for its 14th year this weekend at the St. Joseph Catholic Church gymnasium, located at 501 Ste. Genevieve Avenue in Farmington.
The sale is a great opportunity for folks to pick up delicious treats just in time for Thanksgiving, while at the same time making a significant difference in the community.
Now in its 14th year, the bake sale opens its doors at 9 a.m. Saturday, and as usual, it will undoubtedly be one of the biggest and most popular fundraising events of the year. While the bake sale begins at 9 a.m., don’t forget that the on-site café opens at 8 a.m. to serve a delicious breakfast to early risers.
For those behind putting on the Help the Hungry Bake Sale, it’s a way for them to share their time, talents and passions while helping others.
To say the sale has been successful would be an understatement. Amazingly, the Help the Hungry Bake Sale has raised around half a million dollars for the Farmington's Ministerial Alliance and St. Vincent de Paul food pantries. In fact, in February of this year, the Help the Hungry Committee donated $38,250 to the ministerial alliance and St. Vincent de Paul food pantries from proceeds of last year's bake sale, sponsorships and other fundraising events.
Along with the abundance of sweets available for purchase at the bake sale, there is also the holiday decoration raffle that features beautiful wreaths and Christmas decorations donated by individuals each year. In addition to the wreath raffle, the Help the Hungry Bake Sale features a the popular “Cookin’ Clergy” event.
Certainly, two of the most anticipated events held every year at the bake sale are the live and silent auctions. Patsy Weddle serves on the Live Auction Committee, along with Denise Gallagher and Katy Moyers. She noted that this year’s auctions will offer some interesting items and services that will go to the highest bidders.
“We have a huge list,” Weddle said. “We have people that work with us every year. They get donation requests all year and we are at the end of the year, they always save something for us, because they have a passion for the bake sale as well. Local businesses, they’re fabulous to donate to us.”
According to Weddle, the value of merchandise available for bid cover a wide range of value — with some items worth as low as $10 and as high as $1,600.
“This year, we have things as small as a gift certificate for local restaurants to a five-night/six-day stay at the Waikiki Hilton Village — hotel only. We have everything. You name it, we have it.
“We have other things on the list. For instance, Nancy Sullivan and Chris Landrum — people love the cakes that they bake. They will donate a package where you get a dessert every other month and those packages go really well. We are going to auction off two cakes at the Farmington Chamber on Thursday. We have event-type things where you take your family to the laser tag, five one-hour full access passes for Battlefield Laser Tag.”
Weddle estimates that they will raise $10,000-13,000 at the auction and thinks that about 1,500 people will participate in the event overall.
“Some people come in and get their item and are there for 10 minutes and they leave,” she said. “Some other people come through and are there for three or four hours and make it a whole fellowship thing, because part of this is that you’re going to run into everybody you know. Also, Mark Toti said all of the ‘church lady’ food that you like when you have a fellowship at church is basically all at one place.”
Weddle offered a special word of thanks to Hensco Technologies for donating the auction supplies being used Saturday.
