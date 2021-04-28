Hermann readies for Wild Bacon Wine Trail

The Hermann Wine Trail hugs the Missouri River for 20 scenic miles between Hermann and New Haven. The Wild Bacon Wine Trail is one of several Saturday events hosted throughout the year by Hermann-area vintners. Next up is Berries & BarBQ Wine Trail July 24, a celebration of the flavors of summer.

Holiday Fare Wine Trail on Nov. 20 is a festive start to the holiday season. Say Cheese Wine Trail on Dec. 11 takes place the same weekend as one of Hermann’s popular Kristkindl Markets. Chocolate Wine Trail the third weekend of February is a popular Valentine’s getaway for many couples. The Farmer’s Table Wine Trail, in early April, is co-sponsored by the Hermann Wine Trail and Missouri CommonGround.