Hermann readies for Wild Bacon Wine Trail

Smoky, savory and always delicious, bacon will be the star of the show at the Wild Bacon Wine Trail on Saturday, May 1, at seven wineries on the scenic Hermann Wine Trail.
The $30 per person ticket price includes a souvenir wine glass. Participants also may enter a drawing for a $30 gift certificate from each winery and a one-night stay at a Hermann B&B. The ticket price does not include transportation to wineries or additional wine tasting.
Wine Trail tickets may be purchased online at HermannWineTrail.com or from the Hermann Chamber of Commerce, 573-486-2313. Advance purchase is required.
Wine Trail explorers will sample a tasting menu featuring:
- Adam Puchta Winery — Smoked bacon queso with housemade tortilla chips, paired with Misty Valley White
- Bias Winery — Bacon, mushroom and spinach-smothered chicken, paired with Sunset Red
- Curling Vine Winery — Bacon spinach rolls, paired with Well Deserved White
- Dierberg Star Lane Tasting Room — Bacon chive biscuits, paired with Chardonnay
- G. Husmann Wine Company — Bacon-pineapple kabob with honey-soy glaze, paired with General Fremont
- Hermannhof Winery — Brown sugar-sriracha bacon bites, paired with vignoles
- Röbller Vineyard — Bruschetta with smokey bacon tapenade, paired with St. Vincent Rosé
The Hermann Wine Trail hugs the Missouri River for 20 scenic miles between Hermann and New Haven. The Wild Bacon Wine Trail is one of several Saturday events hosted throughout the year by Hermann-area vintners. Next up is Berries & BarBQ Wine Trail July 24, a celebration of the flavors of summer.
Holiday Fare Wine Trail on Nov. 20 is a festive start to the holiday season. Say Cheese Wine Trail on Dec. 11 takes place the same weekend as one of Hermann’s popular Kristkindl Markets. Chocolate Wine Trail the third weekend of February is a popular Valentine’s getaway for many couples. The Farmer’s Table Wine Trail, in early April, is co-sponsored by the Hermann Wine Trail and Missouri CommonGround.