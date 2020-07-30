Hiking off the beaten path

“From the trailhead there is a 2 mile section of maintained trail,” the forest service site says. “The rest of the area is accessed by old woods roads or cross-country hiking.”

Kline said you can hike 5 miles in to the Big St. Francois River and to a saltpeter cave.

“Used to, when I was a kid, we’d go in there,” Kline said. “It's a huge cave with bats and everything. I don't think a lot of people get to it because it's such a long hike to get there.”

It’s a five-mile hike in and back from the wilderness area.

Kline said the cave can be accessed from the other side of the river and it’s only about a half mile.

Lower Rock Creek Canyon

This area is on Route E off U.S. 67, according to Kline.

The hike to the creek is about a mile, he said, then you can hike up along the creek for another mile to mile and a half to get to Cathedral Canyon or Cathedral Rock.

“It's just a huge rock outcropping,” Kline added.

The creek has shut-ins like on the Castor River in the Amidon Memorial Conservation Area.