In a new event from the Foundation for Restoration of Ste. Genevieve, a number of historic houses not normally available for tours will be open on Saturday.

From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., participants can tour nine Ste. Genevieve houses, learn about the history of architecture in the city, and observe how homes dating as far back as the 1790s have been refashioned for modern living.

Tickets are available on the foundation’s website, historicstegen.org, and are $20 for adults and $10 for students and foundation members. There will be limited tickets available on the day of the tour.

Donna Harding with the Foundation for Restoration said the event came about because the president of the foundation, Michael “Skip” Weiler owns a historic house he occasionally likes to show. Harding said Weiler thought showing historic houses in Ste. Genevieve would make a great event since people are curious to see the inside of others’ houses.

The tour starts at the Guibourd-Valle House, located at 1 North 4th Street. The house was built by Jacques Guibourd in 1806 and is a French colonial “poteaux sur solle,” or post on sill. The house is currently owned, maintained, and operated as a tour home by the Foundation for Restoration of Ste. Genevieve. The house is also accented by a garden area dominated by a 75-year-old Linden tree.

The Guibourd-Valle House is the only house during the tour that is usually open to the public.

Harding said the organization is thinking of making the tour an annual event and already has enough houses lined up to host a tour next year.

The Foundation for Restoration of Ste. Genevieve was founded in 1967 to promote the preservation and restoration of historic structures and other properties in Ste. Genevieve that exemplify the city’s early history.

Alongside maintaining and presenting the historic Guibourd-Valle House, the foundation also maintains and presents the 1813 Kiel Schwent historic house and runs the Mecker Research Library on the grounds.

The foundation maintains the city’s memorial cemetery and hosts a variety of events such as the King’s Ball, the French Heritage Festival, the Déjà vu Spirit Reunion, and the Fall History Conference.