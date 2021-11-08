'History of Country Music' returns to Centene Saturday

“We love to have as many eras of country music as possible in each show,” said White. “With the instrumentation, we can pretty much cover all the different styles of country music, from bluegrass to honky-tonk, to country rock, to country pop from the '80s on up from the Grand Ole Opry era,” said White.

He said the players in the band are “excellent musicians and are well-experienced in all of the various avenues that country music has given us the past 92 years.”

White, who also creates the annual Baby Boomers Reunion Concert, said the process of creating the “History of Country Music” show is not quite as time-consuming. The Baby Boomers shows take a full year for which to prepare, while this show takes considerably less time. But the overall process is similar.

For the country music show, White first lets the band know what the songs will be. The band members play in different groups around the area, so this role in the country music show is in addition to their other commitments.

White writes out a bass line and then lead sheet with exact chords and any key figures such as introductions or interludes where the music must sound like the original recording.

