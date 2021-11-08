'History of Country Music' returns to Centene Saturday

The Grand Ole Opry and Ryman Auditorium might showcase country music talent in Nashville, but the Farmington Centene Center will present its own lineup of incredibly talented performers on Saturday.
The 10th installment of the wildly successful “History of Country Music” show takes place twice — at 2 p.m. and then 7 p.m. Saturday. Tickets cost $12 and can be purchased at the Farmington Civic Center or at the door on the day of the performance. Call 573-756-0900 for information.
The show returns this year to its regular performance schedule of the second weekend in November. Due to COVID-19, the 2020 show was postponed to April 2021. The show was also previously held on Friday and Saturday evenings. But both shows will now be on Saturday each year.
Although there is not a theme for this year’s show, audience members will be treated to a variety of amazingly talented vocalists and musicians who have many different backgrounds and all have local ties to the community. Media screens will also be used to enhance the performance.
“People who love country music will really love this show,” said Dr. Kevin White, creator of the event. “I’m really looking forward to having fun at this Saturday’s concerts and getting back on track [after COVID delayed last year’s show].”
The show features about 30 people in this cast. There is also only one band throughout the evening and includes electric guitars, acoustic guitars, mandolin, banjo, fiddle, piano, steel guitar, bass and drums.
“We love to have as many eras of country music as possible in each show,” said White. “With the instrumentation, we can pretty much cover all the different styles of country music, from bluegrass to honky-tonk, to country rock, to country pop from the '80s on up from the Grand Ole Opry era,” said White.
He said the players in the band are “excellent musicians and are well-experienced in all of the various avenues that country music has given us the past 92 years.”
White, who also creates the annual Baby Boomers Reunion Concert, said the process of creating the “History of Country Music” show is not quite as time-consuming. The Baby Boomers shows take a full year for which to prepare, while this show takes considerably less time. But the overall process is similar.
For the country music show, White first lets the band know what the songs will be. The band members play in different groups around the area, so this role in the country music show is in addition to their other commitments.
White writes out a bass line and then lead sheet with exact chords and any key figures such as introductions or interludes where the music must sound like the original recording.
“Our musical goal is to stay true to the authenticity and sound of the original recordings on which the concert is based and to present the music in the same manner as it would have sounded when first performed live by the original artists,” he said. “Just like Baby Boomer, we try to remain true to the instrumentation and arrangements of the first recording.”
As for the vocalists, White said they “take turns with their different solo features and then we mix it up so they can be the background singers for other vocalists.”
Out of all of the performers, 22 of them have been in the show since the beginning. They include Scottye Adkins, Ron Allen, Stormy Bennett, Eric Bennett, Alan Berry, Marilyn Berry, Doug Berry, Steve Berry, Dave Black, Lisa Brown, Lindsay Currie, Lindsay Copeland, Kelly Littrell, Phil Hoffman, Lindy LaChance, Richard Lindsey, Rick McDowell, Colleen Mitchell, Beth Tripp, Mark Vaccaro, Kathy Wigger and Dr. Kevin White.
“These people are the nucleus of our show now,” said White. “Some of these performers are in Baby Boomers, and some are just in the History of Country Music show.”
Each year the performers are asked if they would like to return to perform the following year. If they decline, White refers to a list of performers he has of people who have indicated they would like to become part of the show.
“This time around for our 2021 show, I just told everybody to pick something they’d love to perform and the audience would love to hear,” he said.
White said all possible music chosen for the show falls in the current long-running history of country music. He especially enjoys playing — and including early songs from the 1960s — in the show.
Surprisingly, White was not a country music fan when he was younger.
“When I was growing up, I hated country music as a kid,” he said.
But when he earned his third degree in music, this time a doctoral degree, he studied country music and learned to truly appreciate it.
“How the music is put together is just like a masterpiece,” he said, “and I do like getting into the historicism of the music.”
He said, “Country music touches people in so many ways that it’s amazing.”
And that’s what all the performers are counting on Saturday. They’re hoping their music speaks directly to the audience at the Farmington Centene Center … and keeps them coming back for more.
Pam Clifton is a contributing writer for the Daily Journal
“Country music touches people in so many ways that it’s amazing.” – Dr. Kevin White, show's creator