Holiday fun in the Parkland: A schedule of some of the events

Happening Now

Through Dec. 26: Stone Park's Christmas in Lights north of Bonne Terre is being held now through Dec. 26. Visit stoneparkmo.com for prices and hours.

Through Jan. 4: The Farmington Ice Skating Rink is now open to the public on the multipurpose court in Wilson Rozier Park, 811 Perrine Road in Farmington. There is no charge for skating. Skaters can bring their own skates or rent them for $2 and help raise funds for various non-profit organizations in the area. The rink will remain open through Jan. 4. Ice skating rink hours are Nov. 25-Dec. 21: 5-9 p.m. Monday-Friday; noon-9 p.m. Saturday; and noon-6 p.m. Sunday. Dec. 22-Jan 4: noon-9 p.m. Monday-Saturday; and noon-6 p.m. Sunday. Closed Dec. 24-25.

Through Dec. 21: The 8th Annual Chamber Cares Holiday Drive, hosted by The Park Hills-Leadington Chamber of Commerce and sponsored by Domino's Pizza, is collecting donations until Dec. 21. This year's Chamber Cares Holiday Drive with benefit the Southeast Missouri Family Violence Council. Items sought in the drive include trash bags (large and small), ​bleach, feminine hygiene products, diapers and baby wipes, Tylenol, gas cards, and disposable gloves and masks. Donations can be dropped off at the Chamber Office, 12 Municipal Dr., or any participating collection site. For a list of drop off locations, visit the Chamber's website at www.phlcoc.net.

Through Dec. 23: Following the arrival of Santa and Mrs. Claus at the end of the parade, Winter Wonderland opens to the general public at Long Memorial Hall (Farmington City Hall), located at the corner of Columbia and Franklin streets. It will remain open through Dec. 22. The Winter Wonderland exhibit is open to the public on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. without Santa being present. It will be open with Santa and Mrs. Claus on weeknights from 6 to 8 p.m.

Through Dec. 26: Snowman Lane Drive Through Scene Park at 19020 Straughn Road five miles outside Farmington is open through Dec. 26. Closed Christmas Eve. $10 a vehicle or $20 a van/cash only and no limos, buses, trailers.

Dec. 10

The MAC Singers and the Mineral Area Community Singers will perform Handel's Messiah at 7 p.m. in the Mineral Area College Fine Arts Theater. This event is directed by Sherry Francis and accompanied by Isaac Hallock with special guest instrumentalists from the Mineral Area Fine Arts Academy orchestra. Admission is $4 at the door.

Dec. 11

6 p.m., Terre Du Lac Property Owners Association will offer the annual Light Up Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting on Champs Elysees. Side-by-sides, golf carts, trailers, trucks and even people will be decorated.

Bismarck’s Christmas Light Competition, "Light Up Bismarck," returns. Several local businesses have joined Wisdom Hauling in sponsoring the event this year, and there are more prizes available. The judging will take place the evening of Dec. 11. In order to register, individuals and businesses must call the Bismarck City Hall, at 573-734-2125, by Dec. 10. All homes within 1 mile of the city limits are eligible to enter the contest.

Christmas In Our Hometown event begins at 10 a.m. in Downtown Park Hills on Dec. 11. There will be a craft and game center for the kids, live music, carolers, actors, and contests throughout the day. During the festivities, event-goers can vistit local, small businesses and the food trucks lining West Main Street. The event is hosted by the Downtown Park Hills Association. For more information, contact Rachel St. Pierre at 573-430-8696 or visit their Facebook Page.

Dec. 12

7 p.m., The Bridge Community Church in Leadington will hold its Christmas Night of Worship featuring singing and celebration.

Dec. 13

The City of Park Hills is hosting its annual Holiday House and Business Decorating Contest. Judging for the contest will take place from Dec. 13-17. This year, the final winners will be chosen by the community through Facebook likes. Council members will each choose two favorite homes from their ward to submit for public voting on the city’s Facebook page. There will be four homes per ward in the contest. City council members will also each be choosing one business within the city limits of Park Hills to submit as their favorite. There will be a total of eight businesses in the contest. Beginning on Dec. 20, community members can vote by visiting the city's Facebook Page and clicking "Like" on the photo of the home they think is best decorated for the holiday. On Dec. 27, the homes with the most "Likes" (one home from each ward) will win a $50 prize. For more information, visit the city's Facebook page or website, www.Parkhillsmo.net.

Dec. 18

2-4 p.m., Santa will make an appearance at Leadwood City Park, which will be decorated with holiday scenes. Candy and cookies will also be given out to young holiday revelers. Free.

Christmas at the Long House, featuring carols, cookies, and cocoa, will be held from 4-6 p.m. at Farmington’s historic Long House, 400 Ste. Genevieve Ave. Refreshments are $1 each and tours of the home are $1 for children ages five to 11 and $2 for those 12 years of age and older. Christmas ornaments will be available for $10 each. Cash only. All proceeds help fund The Long House.

Dec. 21

2-4 p.m., Santa and his reindeer will be at Peterson Feed & Farm in Bonne Terre, 2301 Highway K. Free.

Jan. 1

St. Francois State Park's First Day Hike will start at 1 p.m. at the Swimming Deer Trailhead located in the campground. The trail is 3 miles and should take about two and a half hours to complete, traveling near river bottoms, bluffs and through woods. Free, register online.

