 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Holiday lights with the tigers

  • 0
Shakira the tiger

Shakira, pictured in a transport cage from when the sanctuary went to pick her up, will be just one of the big cats guests can see during the annual Holiday Lights Tour hosted by Crown Ridge Tiger Sanctuary this week.

 Crown Ridge Tiger Sanctuary

For three days, Crown Ridge Tiger Sanctuary is offering a way to celebrate the holiday with big cats while also being able to help the sanctuary.

From Thursday through Saturday, Crown Ridge Tiger Sanctuary will be offering holiday tours from 5 to 7 p.m.

During the event, the public can experience the tigers in the holiday lights. While there are some familiar faces from previous year’s Holiday Lights Tour, this year there is a new cat. Alongside Thor, Sebastian, Gracie, and Izzy is the newest big cat Shakira.

Shakira is 12 years old and had previously lived at Wright Park Zoo in Dodge City, Kansas. Crown Ridge Tiger Sanctuary was contacted to take in Shakira after the zoo closed for renovations, as well as made the switch to only keeping native species. After making it to the sanctuary in September, Shakira has been adjusting to her new life and her full yard.

People are also reading…

Tickets are $10 per person while children 3 and under are free. Unlike previous years where tickets had to be purchased online, this year tickets can be purchased at the door. If a person or group is staying in the lodging on the grounds, the ticket is automatically included.

Unlike the other tours Crown Ridge does that are guided, the Holiday Lights Tour allows guests to move at their own pace.

There are quite a few different activities to join in during the evening, according to operations manager John Madigan. There will be free hot chocolate, sugar cookie decorating, painting a log disc ornament, painting a paw painting bookmark, and other small activities.

While the majority of activities are free, the paw painting bookmark costs $5 to make, and if adults want to add alcohol to the hot chocolate there is an additional charge there. All money raised will benefit the sanctuary.

Crown Ridge Tiger Sanctuary is a Global Federation of Animal Sanctuaries Verified 501©3 non-profit big cat rescue and education facility. As a true sanctuary, Crown Ridge does not buy, sell, breed, or trade any animals, and aims to provide for the animals it has with exceptional physical and mental care.

Danielle Thurman is a reporter for the Daily Journal and can be contacted at dthurman@dailyjournalonline.com or 573-518-3616.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Christmas in the Valley returns

Christmas in the Valley returns

Christmas returns to Arcadia Valley Saturday as the annual Christmas in the Valley takes on Ironton Main Street. From 2 to 9 p.m. guests can e…

Ste. Gen celebrates Allée Allumée

Ste. Gen celebrates Allée Allumée

The next two Fridays will shine a little brighter in Ste. Genevieve as the city celebrates the annual Allée Allumée event. From 6 to 8 p.m. th…

Watch Now: Related Video

Bam Margera released from hospital following battle with pneumonia and Covid-19

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News