Hollywood film editor wants the Cardinals to hear his song

Scott Ross is one of three brothers who grew up in Farmington — their father, Dr. Douglas K. Ross, was one of the town’s mayors — graduated from Farmington High School and ended up working on major Hollywood films and TV shows as an assistant editor and visual effects artist.

Do any of these films sound familiar? "Inception," "Tenet," "The Prestige," "The Dark Knight," "The Dark Knight Rises" and "Dunkirk" — these are all films Ross has worked on with British-American film director, producer and screenwriter Christopher Nolan, who is known for making Hollywood blockbusters with complex plots that make lots and lots of money.

“He only shoots film,” said Ross, 49, in an interview with the Daily Journal from his home in Southern California. “Like, now lots of people just shoot with digital cameras, but he is a film purist. He did 'Batman Begins' back in 2004 or 2005. They did it in England, and the editor was Australian and had an Australian assistant.

“Then, when he came to do 'The Prestige' in America, they needed film assistants. They didn’t know anyone in America, so one of the assistants called my brother Kevin and asked if he knew any film people. He said, ‘Oh, yeah, my brother!’ So, they hired me on 'The Prestige,' and I’ve been working with him ever since.”

Asked if Nolan is an interesting director to work with, Ross said, “Yeah, he’s super-smart, a genius, basically. We’re working on the film 'Oppenheimer' right now. It’s coming out in July. His movies are always hits because people just sit and wait for them to come out. Then they have to come out and see it like twice to understand them. They have a huge cast. It’s got Cillian Murphy, who is playing Oppenheimer. Then it’s got Robert Downey Jr., Matt Damon, Emily Blunt, Florence Pugh, Rami Malek, Kenneth Branagh, Gary Oldman — everybody is in this movie.”

Ross described what his job entails when working on a Christopher Nolan film.

“He has a film crew and an added crew, which is the digital, computer stuff,” he said. “But he shoots film, they send it back to the one lab that is still open on Earth, which is in Burbank. It’s called FotoKem. They process the film, and they give it to us. The film crew puts it all together in order — like, this is scene 62, take 1, 2, 3, 4. They organize it all.

"We get a digital version that they make from the film. We put it in the computer, organize all that, send it to the editor and the editor cuts until [Nolan] is done shooting the movie. He comes in, and he has 10 or 12 weeks to do his director’s cut to show to the studio. Then we are there organizing everything and ordering visual effects, working on the sound, turning it over to the music people — the composer — yeah, a lot of stuff.

Ross then shared what he described as a “kind of a fun fact.”

“In 'Dark Knight,' I have 14 lines,” he said. “Like I do AER when you loop lines that aren’t there, and I play every SWAT guy at the end of the movie. I got paid, so I’m SAG (Screen Actors Guild) eligible now. They were just going to keep my voice in, but I asked, ‘Can you pay me one day, and I’ll pay you back?’ You have to pay a penalty for not using a SAG actor, which is 500 bucks. They said, ‘Don’t worry, we’ll pay it for you anyway. I have two lines in 'Inception,' nine in 'Dark Knight Rises,' six in 'Interstellar' — and I did all those for free because they did me that favor.

So, now that Ross has made his mark in the movie and TV industry, he is starting a second career in a totally different field of entertainment — songwriting.

“I was at a Dodgers game one night, and when they win, they play the Randy Newman song, ‘I Love L.A.” I thought it was so cool that they play that when they win, and everyone dances around in the parking lot. I thought, ‘We need to write one for the St. Louis Cardinals. I told my friend from Doe Run who lives out here too, ‘We need to write a song — a rally song — for St. Louis.’ I had never written a song before, but I went to Nashville in 2019, and I had a funny experience when I was in Luke Bryan’s bar, and I didn’t know which bar we were in. I asked my friend, ‘Where are we? What bar is this?’ She said, ‘Luke Bryan’s.’ I said, ‘Who the heck is Luke Bryan?’ I didn’t say it like that, I said it another way. I said it really loudly, and everybody looked at me like I was an idiot. I went back to L.A. and said, ‘I’m going to write a song about it called Who the Hell is Luke Bryan?

“So, I wrote the song. I sang it to just a click track, and then I sent it back to my friend in Nashville. She said, ‘Hey, this is actually really good!’ We got a guitar player to put guitar under it, and then I said, ‘You know, I’m going to produce it.’ So, I got a producer in Nashville, and now that song is done, and it’s on iTunes, Spotify, and other sites where downloaded music is sold. Then, I was like, ‘OK, I can write a song. I can write lyrics, I can write melodies. Let’s do this for the St. Louis song.’ My friend, Eric Hill, who is from Doe Run, he and I sat around during COVID times — quarantine — and he asked, ‘OK, what’s everything we love about St. Louis?’ We came up with things like the stadium, the Cardinals, the Blues, the Arch, Budweiser, and all that. And then we said, ‘Why don’t we spread out into all of Missouri?’ So, we got the wineries in there, we got Branson in there, we got Lake of the Ozarks in there. It’s basically a love letter to southeast Missouri.”

Ross was driving up the coast one week when he began coming up with the song’s melody, and just kept writing the lyrics with his friend.

“I don’t sing on it — he does — because we wrote it in a higher register,” Ross said. “He can sing like Steve Perry from Journey. So, I had him fly to Nashville because I was living there for a couple of months working on these songs. He recorded his vocals there, and while I was there, I sent the song up to my friend Brea Owen, who went to Farmington High School, and she said, ‘You know what? I’m going to send this to my friend who’s running the [St. Louis] VP Fair,’ and she liked it, so she gave it to the parade’s grand marshal, and he said, ‘I want to put this in the parade.’

“So, they gave us a float because, at the last minute, they had this giant float with a Harley on it, and the wheels were spinning. They said, ‘We’re going to give you this float. It’s going to be toward the end of the parade,’ like the finale section. So, my friends flew in from Los Angeles and were all on the parade float wearing all of these shirts that said I-55 South because we needed a band name. We made up all these T-shirts with [St. Louis Cardinals Assistant Coach] Willie McGee’s name on the back because we reference Willie McGee in the song. So, we were in the parade, and we were also at Country Days two years ago. GTO played, and they gave us the stage for one song. We went on stage and sang live. We flew in from Los Angeles for that too. It was cool.”

According to Ross, his goal is to get his song in front of the Cardinals in hopes that they might start playing it during games at the stadium.

“I had Martin Coco, who is head of marketing for the Cardinals,” he said. “He heard it in the original form with a different singer.

“It was too late in the season. He said, ‘I’m going to pass it around to the game day marketing people and see what they can do with it. But they had already set up their whole season, and it just kind of fizzled out because they were in the middle of it. Then we finished it with Eric’s voice, and it’s better now. I’m trying to get it back to him somehow.”

Now that Ross has written a couple of songs that have gained some positive attention from listeners, there may be some people who wonder what ultimate goal he hopes to reach in the music industry.

“I have seven songs now,” he said. “The latest one I’m working on is about Lake of the Ozarks. So, I’m basically writing specifically about places or things that people will want to listen to. Like, Luke Bryan will probably listen to, ‘Who the Hell is Luke Bryan?’ My friend knows his wife. If I send it to him to send to her, he’ll probably listen to it because it’s about him.

“Lake of the Ozarks people — I put in all of the names of the bars there — so I can at least get them to listen to it, and maybe they’ll play it. I’m hoping these songs will catch on. When I finish 'Oppenheimer' in January, I’m going back to Missouri and my brother and I are going to finish three of the music videos. Then, we’re going to package it as an album and go from there and see what happens.”