Honey Festival set for Saturday, Sunday

Harold’s Famous Bee Co. (HFBC) is holding their first Honey Festival + Market, to be held in downtown Ste. Genevieve Saturday and Sunday.

“We’re proud to host our Honey Festival and Market, where the community and our visitors are treated to a full weekend of live music, food trucks, countless shopping vendors, honey and mead tastings, honey bee education and fun for the entire family,” said Amanda Hutchings, co-owner of HFBC.

According to Hutchings, there will be countless things to see and do.

“Join beekeepers as they discuss beekeeping, view the inner workings of an observation hive, or experience a honey harvesting. Try your hand at spinning the extractor, sample some fresh raw honey, then do a little shopping with our numerous farmers-market style craft and food vendors.”

The festival will offer two free concerts at Lions Club Park. On Saturday, Route 67 will take the stage from 2-6p.m. On Sunday, local artist Gabe Miciah Puhse will be on stage from 2-4 p.m. Harold’s is offering free trolley rides to the festival on Saturday, with free parking at Eric Scott Leathers located at 980 Rozier St.

Co-owner Harold Gallaher expects a large crowd for the event.