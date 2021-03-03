Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Hovis said for many of the children, this is all they will get for Christmas, and it means a lot to be able to help provide that for them.

"Heroes on Holiday Patrol is my favorite day of the year," Hovis said. "Seeing the smiles on the kids faces and knowing they will have a great Christmas makes everything we do all year to raise money worth it."

Hovis said Hoops with Our Heroes is just one of many events they hold throughout the year but it brings out the competitive side of the community.

"Who doesn't love a little competition and a chance to play basketball with your friends," Hovis said. "Regardless of who walks away as the champion we always have a great time. It is a lot of fun watching everyone play."

One of the event organizer Charlet Pense said competitors practice for months and brag all year long.

"It is a really a great time for everyone involved," Pense said. "We all just love being able to help raise money for the kids and why not have some fun while we do it."

Pense said there are five teams slotted to compete for the trophy.

Last year's champions, Marquand-Zion School District, who also took home the trophy in 2019, will be returning to defend their title.

