The annual Hoops with Our Heroes event brings heroes of all forms back to the basketball court on Saturday.
Spectators are invited to come out, root for their favorite team and raise money for the children of the community at the Kelly A. Burlison Middle School Gym in Fredericktown with doors opening at 4 p.m. and the games beginning at 5 p.m. The cost is $5 for adults, $3 for students and children not in school are free.
Chili, sloppy joes, hot dogs, soda and more will be available for purchase with every penny going to help fund Shop with a Hero in Madison County.
"This event is a lot of fun for everyone," Fredericktown Police Chief Eric Hovis said. "Some of the competitors take the game very seriously and really want to take that trophy and bragging rights home with them."
Hovis said the skill levels may range from player to player but all of them have heart.
"Everyone there, whether they are playing, volunteering or in the stands cheering, are there to support our kids," Hovis said. "Heroes on Holiday Patrol, also known as Shop with a Hero, is my favorite part of the year and this competition helps make that day possible.'
Shop with a Hero helps provide Christmas presents for more than 100 kids in need every year in December.
Hovis said for many of the children, this is all they will get for Christmas, and it means a lot to be able to help provide that for them.
"Heroes on Holiday Patrol is my favorite day of the year," Hovis said. "Seeing the smiles on the kids faces and knowing they will have a great Christmas makes everything we do all year to raise money worth it."
Hovis said Hoops with Our Heroes is just one of many events they hold throughout the year but it brings out the competitive side of the community.
"Who doesn't love a little competition and a chance to play basketball with your friends," Hovis said. "Regardless of who walks away as the champion we always have a great time. It is a lot of fun watching everyone play."
One of the event organizer Charlet Pense said competitors practice for months and brag all year long.
"It is a really a great time for everyone involved," Pense said. "We all just love being able to help raise money for the kids and why not have some fun while we do it."
Pense said there are five teams slotted to compete for the trophy.
Last year's champions, Marquand-Zion School District, who also took home the trophy in 2019, will be returning to defend their title.
