In honor of April's Autism Awareness Month, the non-profit Hope 4 Autism is holding its annual Autos 4 Autism Car Show from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Farmington First Baptist Church Parking Lot, located at 210 North A Street.

Interested individuals can register the day of the event. The entry fee is $25.

The family-friendly event serves as a way to kick off April as Autism Awareness Month, according to Visions for Hope's Executive Director Luann Honerkamp, as well as the biggest fundraiser of the year.

In previous years, a drag race was held the same day as the Autos 4 Autism, but as the event expanded Honerkamp said the organization saw the need to separate the two.

Trophies will be handed out to multiple classes including Vehicles 1939 and older, Vehicles 1940 to 1959, Vehicles 1960 to 1979, Vehicles 1980 to 1999, Vehicles 2000 and newer, Special Interest, Best in Show, and Club Participation.

Much like last year, the St. Joseph Men’s Club for Men will be returning to the car show and will be grilling throughout the event. Last year the club sold out of food early. The show’s custom trophies were also made by a returning group. Automotive students from UniTec Career Center will be crafting the trophies that will be awarded.

Along with providing the parking lot for the event, First Baptist Church of Farmington will also provide all of the kids’ games and activities for the day.

The money raised at the car show, as well as the upcoming drag race on April 15, will be used to fund the Visions of Hope Training Program. Honerkamp said the program exists to empower individuals with autism aged 15 and older through vocational and social opportunities.

“Our goal is to increase their [people on the autism spectrum] ability to gain competitive employment and to help them find their purpose,” said Honerkamp. “The training program provides a [free] unpaid, 120-hour internship at Dress 2 Impress.”

Honerkamp said the organization helps interns learn the skills needed by having them attend workshops, go on field trips to local businesses, and build portfolios and resumes as part of their activities. Visions of Hope is currently in its seventh year of providing internships, according to Honerkamp, and has already graduated 53 people.

For more information about the car show, call 573-664-1711 or visit the organization’s website at hope4autism.org.