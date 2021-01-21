Huckaba pursues her dream in fine arts

"I will always be this way towards creating, not just painting and not just drawing, but all variety and types of creativity. There is just something that calls to me and whenever I get into that place everything else shuts off and I’m just here with my materials and I’m working."

Huckaba said she prefers to work with oils but really did not get started painting until two years ago when she started a painting class at Mineral Area College.

"I mean, I’ve always created drawings, my thing was always drawing since I was a kid," Huckaba said. "We didn’t have a lot of money so paper and pencils were always easier to get a hold of than other materials, so I have always drawn. Painting was like 'that is expensive' and I couldn’t afford all those materials. So when I was able to really experience that, it was just, there is something for every artist that is their happy place and that is what oil painting is for me."

Huckaba said school, both MAC and SEMO, has taught her so much, but the access to knowledge of art history has been an inspiration to her.