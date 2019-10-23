{{featured_button_text}}
Ice rink coming to Farmington

Whether or not the Parkland is likely to get any snow over the next four months, it appears that downtown Farmington will be turning into a winter wonderland this holiday season with the recent announcement that an ice skating rink will soon be coming to town for the enjoyment of skaters of all ages.

The Farmington Convention and Tourism Board is bringing the ice skating rink to town this year and it’s going to be in the city library’s back parking lot, according to Dustin Unger, program manager with the Farmington Parks & Recreation Department. It will be on the corner of A Street and College.

“It will open seven days a week beginning Thanksgiving night through Jan. 5. After Jan. 5, the skating rink will remain open Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through the end of February. The hours are 5-9 p.m. Monday through Friday; noon to 9 p.m. Saturday; and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday.”

According to Unger, skating at the rink will be “absolutely free.”

“If you own your own skates you are more than welcome to come on out,” he said. “The tourism board is actually getting 100 pairs of skates along with it that we’ll be renting out for $2 a pair.

Because you can’t count on freezing temperatures to remain throughout a southeast Missouri winter, the rink will use interlocking panels of synthetic ice — a solid polymer material designed for skating that uses normal metal-bladed ice skates.

“It comes in on big pallets and you just snap it together and down,” Unger said. “It should be great — and you’ll be able to skate on it just like real ice.”

The convention and tourism board came up with the idea of a skating rink last year and began discussing the feasibility of bringing one to town.

“I’m not exactly sure who came up with the idea originally, but they saw it somewhere and decided it would be great to bring it into downtown Farmington to help bring some business down there and go right along with our Christmas theme through downtown during the holidays.”

There’s even going to be a way for special groups, clubs and organizations in the area to make a little bit of extra money by helping out the skating rink.

“Each night we’re going to have a different group volunteering to operate the rink and rent the skates out,” Unger said. “They’ll get to take home some of the money that’s brought in from skate rentals.

"We’ve got all kinds of groups — from baseball teams, to soccer teams, as well as church youth groups and high school clubs. Everybody benefits by working a different night. Some of them will have hot chocolate, coffee and chili out there for sale too. We’re really excited about it.”

Be the first to know - Sign up for News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Kevin R. Jenkins is the managing editor of the Farmington Press and can be reached at 573-756-8927 or kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com

1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments