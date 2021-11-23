Ice skating returns to Farmington Thursday

Once the last morsel of turkey and pumpkin pie have been eaten for the day and the Macy's Thanksgiving Parade is but a fond memory, the Farmington Ice Skating Rink will reopen at 5 p.m. Thursday for its third holiday season.

"We're assembling it right now," said Farmington City Administrator Greg Beavers during a Monday afternoon interview with the Daily Journal. "It will be open through Jan. 4. It's located at Wilson Rozier Park, 811 Perrine Road, on the multipurpose court."

Since 2019, the skating rink has provided Parkland residents an inexpensive and fun family-friendly activity where people of all ages can enjoy an hour or two skating around the rink.

Although a natural ice rink is considered the most preferable, the maintenance costs would be prohibitive. The one installed in Wilson Rozier Park is made up of interlocking solid polymer panels that create an artificial ice surface on which metal-bladed ice skates can be used.

In addition to being a popular activity for the holiday season, the ice skating rink provides another important service for the community.

"Something that was started three years ago is having non-profit groups in town host ice skating for an evening. They can rent out the skates for $2 and they get to keep the proceeds," Beavers said. "They can also sell hot chocolate or whatever they want to sell as a fundraiser.

"I think it's fantastic for our non-profit groups in town. It's always tough to raise money for stuff and you get tired of asking people for donations, but this is something that creates a fundraising opportunity for them and we're happy to do it."

Ice skating rink hours are Nov. 25-Dec. 21: 5-9 p.m. Monday-Friday; noon-9 p.m. Saturday; and noon-6 p.m. Sunday. Dec. 22-Jan. 4: noon-9 p.m. Monday-Saturday; and noon-6 p.m. Sunday. Skating is free of charge. Bring your own skates or rent them for $2 a pair.

