Singer's illness inspires song
Da'e Clay, owner of Claytown Studios in Leadington, sits in the studio with 15-year-old country singer Raelyn Winick who is recovering from a serious illness that inspired her to write the song, "It's Not the End."

 Kevin R. Jenkins, Daily Journal

A Leadington teen battling kidney disease has recorded a song she wrote while in the hospital.

Raelyn Winick, the 15-year-old daughter of Dustin and Jeanna Winick, just started her freshman year at Central High School in Park Hills and is getting ready to release her first single. Last year, however, she became very sick and spent many weeks in hospitals in various locations trying to find out what was wrong.

“I’ve had a very unique kidney illness for about a year and a couple of months,” she said. “There’s only about five-and-a-half months during that time that I haven’t been sick, in the hospital or having any issues.

“It’s actually been awesome though because my illness is what inspired me to write my song the first couple of months that I was in the hospital, so it’s pretty cool. I finished over half of it and then David helped me write the rest of it.”

David is St. Louis native Da’e Clay. He opened his Leadington recording studio, Claytown Studio, about three years ago. Quietly tucked away behind a security fence, nobody would ever guess that it’s there — unless they happen to be a musician recording at the state of the art facility.

“I advertised to the community and it was kind of intimidating because a lot of the musicians wanted to come in, but they didn’t know about the equipment and how to use it,” Clay said. “But bringing in Raelyn, we’re getting a lot of support and a lot of attention now. We’re doing a lot of work overseas via the internet, St. Louis, Memphis and a few other areas where we’ve reached out to people that we’re working with right now.”

Winick said, “We basically write and I record songs. I’ve only been working with Da’e for about four to five months and we’ve gotten the first song recorded. He’s really helped me make my dreams come true. It’s been really awesome.”

Winick’s mother said she’s excited to see Raelyn have this opportunity to use her musical talent with the help of Clay.

“I’ve been watching her sing since she was a 2- to 4-year-old little girl,” she said. “That’s all she’s ever wanted to do. She’s done country since she was 4 and it was something that has always stuck with her. Of course, we wanted to support her and push her along. A friend of mine happened to know him and she said to message him and see what I could get done.

“I said, ‘I don’t know if she’s ready yet. She’s kind of young. I don’t know if I want to go there. But he messaged me about it and we talked. It was very comfortable for both Dustin and I and we decided to give her a chance and let her go for it and she’s doing well with it.”

Admitting he couldn’t help feeling a little nervous for his daughter, Dustin Winick said, “That’s my little girl. Not many people get to spread their wings and fly and chase what they really want to do — especially when you come from a small area. You’re stuck and limited by what’s out there for you. For her to have the opportunity and for David to give her the opportunity is great. It’s been neat to sit back and watch it. It’s been a neat experience.”

Clay paid high compliments to Winick for her musical abilities — both songwriting and singing.

“She’s wonderful!” he said. “The funny part about it is that I heard about Raelyn two years ago when she was 13. Everybody in the area was, ‘You gotta’ hear her! You gotta’ hear her!’ — but I never met her. A mutual friend mentioned her and I thought, ‘Wow! Two years later and I finally get to meet her. Her songwriting ability is excellent and she’s growing vocally. I’m impressed. I’m very impressed.”

Clay has had quite a bit of experience writing songs and his musical talents are extremely rare. He plays about 20 instruments that include alto and tenor saxophone; bass and lead guitar; strings; and keyboards.

“Claytown Studio is a division of Claytown Management and actually the project is going to be under Claytown Music,” he explained. “What we’re trying to do is just cut out the middleman and keep everything down here where we don’t have to do much with the majors unless they want to come in and do business.

The title of Winick’s contemporary country song, “It’s Not The End,” offers the listener a message of hope, courage and resilience sung in a strong and clear voice by the teenager. The release date for the single is Aug.31 with pre-orders starting the day before. It will be available on iTunes, Google Play, YouTube Music, Spotify, Amazon Music, iHeart Radio, Napster, Tidal and Shazam.

Kevin Jenkins is a reporter for the Daily Journal and can be reached at 573-518-3614 or kjenkins@dailyjournalonline.com

