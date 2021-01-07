Inspiration on the Runway event goes virtual Saturday

Hope 4 Autism will be having their annual “Inspiration on the Runway” event Saturday at 8 p.m.
Unlike the live event held at the Centene Center last year, the show this year will be virtual.
Jessica Harmon, founding assistant director of Visions of Hope and retail manager for Dress 2 Impress, spoke about the event.
“Due to all the changes of 2020, we decided to do an online event, like many other nonprofits have done,” she said. “This year, we filmed our fashion show in-house at Dress 2 Impress [Retail Shop]. We were able to do social distancing and all that.”
The event showcases all the different types of clothing that can be purchased at Dress 2 Impress. The clothing is modeled in a fashion runway setting that features the organization’s interns and customers, along with donors and sponsors.
“They really enjoy it and they get to keep the outfits they wear,” Harmon said. “We also did several interviews this time about Hope 4 Autism and all the programs to help educate people more about what our mission is, and what they’re helping us do, and what they’ve accomplished over this year. Basically it’s a celebration of all that God is doing in our community as well.”
Harmon said that the show will last about an hour and there will be ads for the sponsors, either an overlay or a video, depending on what level they sponsored at.
“(On Facebook) There’s a link to the event, which is Inspiration on the Runway,” she said. “Go to that event, click ‘interested’ or ‘going’, then they would get notifications about everything, and that’s where the actual event will be shown.
"There will be attendance prizes for going. There will be engaging questions that we will be asking. They can cheer on the things they see, and ask questions. The prizes will only be for the live event, but you will be able to view it afterwards.”
All proceeds will go toward the Hope 4 Autism scholarship program for interns.
Dress 2 Impress Retail Shop is located at 117 E. Columbia Street in Farmington. The website is https://hope4autism.org, or phone 573-664-1711.
Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com