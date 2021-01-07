Inspiration on the Runway event goes virtual Saturday

Hope 4 Autism will be having their annual “Inspiration on the Runway” event Saturday at 8 p.m.

Unlike the live event held at the Centene Center last year, the show this year will be virtual.

Jessica Harmon, founding assistant director of Visions of Hope and retail manager for Dress 2 Impress, spoke about the event.

“Due to all the changes of 2020, we decided to do an online event, like many other nonprofits have done,” she said. “This year, we filmed our fashion show in-house at Dress 2 Impress [Retail Shop]. We were able to do social distancing and all that.”

The event showcases all the different types of clothing that can be purchased at Dress 2 Impress. The clothing is modeled in a fashion runway setting that features the organization’s interns and customers, along with donors and sponsors.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“They really enjoy it and they get to keep the outfits they wear,” Harmon said. “We also did several interviews this time about Hope 4 Autism and all the programs to help educate people more about what our mission is, and what they’re helping us do, and what they’ve accomplished over this year. Basically it’s a celebration of all that God is doing in our community as well.”