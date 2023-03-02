A well-timed eagle sighting was the inspiration for Friday night's Mineral Area Fine Arts Academy concert at Mineral Area College's theater.

When her husband John was preparing to deploy overseas for a year, music educator Sherry Francis felt scared and heavy-hearted. Their daughter Melody was only 3 years old.

On the eve of John’s departure, Francis saw a massive eagle, with its enormous wingspan, flying high above her. The eagle was majestic, strong, and nearly touched the top of her head as he swooped through the darkening sky.

“I was overwhelmed by his beauty and grace,” Francis said, “and knew in an instant that it was a sign from my Heavenly Father reminding me that everything was going to be alright and that John would be safe in the shadow of his wings.”

The memory of that night has been etched in Francis’s mind and heart since that long-ago day. To this day, that memory brings her comfort and encouragement when she thinks of the eagle’s perfect timing.

That time in her life inspired her to select inspirational songs for Friday’s concert.

“May the audience and singers alike find courage and joy through the message of our music and know that no matter what life’s circumstances bring, you are never alone and God will protect and guide you to soar with greatness and victory,” she said.

Francis directs the Community Singers, MAC Singers and Encore! Kid’s Chorale groups. She is also Mineral Area College’s vocal music director and Mineral Area Fine Arts Academy instructor.

She will lead the three groups in a special concert titled, “Soaring!” sponsored by MAFAA. The performance begins in MAC’s Fine Arts Theater Friday at 7 p.m. with piano accompaniment by Isaac Hallock. The concert will feature about 90 singers from the three groups. Admission is $4 per person, or free for those who have a MAC ID.

The Encore! Kids Chorale group will have a vacation getaway fundraiser to help pay for their upcoming Six Flags Music Festival trip. MAC Singers will sell snacks and bottled water in the lobby as a fundraiser for their Branson trip this spring.