The Iron County Historical Society on Friday is hosting its annual trivia contest at the First Baptist Church in Ironton, located at 111 North Knob St.

After taking a short break, the trivia night returns for its sixth year. The event is the only fundraiser the Iron County Historical Society does. Players cost $10 and teams can have between six to 10 players per team. People who want to participate but do not have a team are welcome to join and will be assigned to a team.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and trivia begins at 7 p.m. Players are asked to park and enter at the rear of the church.

John Abney, the historical society’s webmaster, is the master of ceremonies and trivia master for the event. Abney promises a wide range of topics, but none on the history of Iron County. There will be 10 rounds of questions totaling 100 questions total.

The Iron County Historical Society President Jeremy Medley said there will be free snacks and refreshments on the snack table.

Medley hopes to see at least 10 teams playing, but said there are rooms for more if more teams register. The winning team will receive a $100 cash prize.

Abney said if someone is unable to make the trivia night but still wants to help, donations are accepted on the society’s website, ironcountyhistory.org, underneath the Donate tab.

Since 1974, the non-profit Iron County Historical Society has worked to preserve, protect, and share the history of Iron County and its people. The Iron County Historical Society also runs a museum in the Arcadia Valley Chamber of Commerce Visitor Center inside of Arcadia. Alongside the museum, the organization also focuses on archives, and publishes a quarterly newsletter for members.

If there are any questions or if someone wants to register a team, Abney can be reached at 573-915-5446.