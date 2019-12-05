At the Festival of Lights, the Kingsbury Place Singers stick out like red noses on reindeer.
The group performs each year at St. Louis’ tree-lighting ceremony in Kiener Plaza. Moments after the tree starts glowing in front of the Old Courthouse, the singers break into song. As they sang “Deck the Halls” on Nov. 23, dozens of festivalgoers gathered around the singers, who had formed a circle.
“I look forward to this every year,” says Brooke Emshoff, one of the Kingsbury Place carolers.
The costumed group of more than 30 volunteer vocalists performs for charity each holiday season.
Maybe you’ve walked past them without a thought, or perhaps you stopped to listen for a song or two. Carolers are everywhere during the holidays, and they help to make the season bright.
The Kingsbury Place Singers are part of the St. Louis Christmas Carols Association, a network that coordinates groups of carolers in the area. They include first-time carolers who want to sing door-to-door, along with professionals such as the Kingsbury Place Singers.
As a little girl, Emshoff’s interest in caroling was piqued by her family. Both of her grandmothers had been members of the caroling association since the 1940s.
“Caroling means a lot to me,” says Emshoff, who’s in her seventh season with Kingsbury Place Singers. “I’ve been doing this for a long time, and I love it.”
Year-round job
It’s always Christmas for the St. Louis Christmas Carols Association. The group’s small Clayton office remains decked year-round with Christmas trees and other festive touches.
And its busy season starts now.
“It’s starting to get crazy,” says Joan Koontz, the caroling association’s executive director.
The St. Louis Christmas Carols Association began in 1911 when Ralston-Purina founder William H. Danforth and his friends started singing holiday tunes for neighbors.
To their surprise, people gave them money, which Danforth donated to the Children’s Aid Society. Since its start, the organization’s charitable outreach has grown. Last year, 35 St. Louis-area children’s charities benefited from the caroling group’s collections.
“We always say you’re helping people twice,” Koontz says. “You’re helping the community and also sharing the joy of the Christmas season.”
No matter where the groups go or what they sing, caroling is about being with people you care about, Koontz says.
“It’s like a community that we cherish and try to keep growing as the years go by,” she says.
The association has more than 38 area chairpeople who work year-round to coordinate and deploy groups of carolers. Koontz says she’s seen a decline in the association’s number of carolers, which has plateaued in recent years.
“It’s definitely an old-fashioned thing to do, but sometimes old-fashioned things are nice in this crazy, fast-paced world,” she says.
Once October hits, Koontz works Monday through Friday until mid-February. The association doesn’t limit its performances to the holiday season; in 2011, its 100th anniversary, the group started singing in July at St. Louis Lambert International Airport.
Susan Pelster, a door-to-door caroler and area chairwoman, says she’s been caroling for more years than she can count because it gives people hope.
“It brings joy to my heart, and I know I’m bringing that joy to someone else,” she says.
There’s been less interest in door-to-door caroling in recent years, Pelster acknowledges.
“It’s so much fun, but they don’t realize how much fun it could be,” she says.
Back in time
If the sound of a horse-drawn carriage rolling down a cobblestone street doesn’t make you feel like you took a wrong turn into 1837, Byron Robertson shouting Victorian slang will.
At the Christmas Traditions festival in St. Charles, Robertson and the Cobblestone Wassailers serenade passing shoppers on the city’s historic Main Street.
The current group, a Victorian quartet, researched the era in order to represent the times more accurately. The four singers have been together a while, Robertson says, so they get creative and incorporate new elements each year.
This season, he made a list of Victorian slang terms, which he keeps in his coat pocket.
The members remain in character for hours, singing traditional Christmas songs to passing gigglemugs (smiling faces).
Though the singers auditioned to join the group, not everyone in the quartet sings full-time. Robertson works as a chemical engineer. Fellow wassailers Alex Dryer and Nathanael Pezzo are college students; Rebecca Drury, a wassailer of five years, works at the Community Music School at Webster University.
“It is a gig, and we do get paid, but we forget that,” Drury says. “Really, we’re getting paid to have fun.”
Dryer has sung with the Cobblestone Wassailers for the past four years.
“It’s magic being on the street because of the history,” Dryer says. “We always joke about the cobblestones. They’re such a pain to drive on, but the history’s there, and we help that history come back to life.”
This year is the 45th for the Christmas Traditions festival, which takes place on St. Charles’ Historic Main Street, adorned in Victorian holiday decor. The festival also includes readings of “’Twas the Night Before Christmas,” candlelight processionals and yuletide dinners.
“We’ve been waiting all year for this,” Robertson says.
