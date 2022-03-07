Jazz festival will honor its founders

The year was 1986.

The song “We Are the World,” which included Michael Jackson and 45 vocalists, won Grammy awards for top record and song of the year. The film “Top Gun” premiered. “The Oprah Winfrey Show” was nationally broadcast for the first time. Whoopi Goldberg won a Golden Globe for “The Color Purple.” Tina Turner received her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

There were many national accomplishments in the performing arts industry.

But little did local residents know, something amazing was starting right here in the Parkland.

It’s now been 36 years that the area’s jazz festival has been existence. This year’s event – the Mike O’Brien/Carol Moore Memorial Jazz Festival – takes place March 11-12 at Mineral Area College’s Fine Arts Theater and is in honor of Jim Widner, a key figure in the format and longevity of the jazz festival, who died last October.

The festival is sponsored by the Mineral Area Fine Arts Academy and MAC.

“We’ve rebranded the festival as the Michael O’Brien/Carol Moore Jazz Festival to give homage to those two people who really built the jazz program at MAC,” said Kurt Bauche, board member of MAFAA.

Bauche is co-chair of the jazz festival with Dr. Kevin White.

O’Brien died eight years ago. He taught for more than 20 years at MAC. Not only did he establish the college’s jazz program, he also created the Mineral Area Kicks Band, which is now directed by Dan Schunks.

“He was a drummer and very fine jazz musician,” said Bauche. “He was also a very good teacher. In fact, many of his students have gone on to pursue careers in music in both teaching and performing.”

North County Band Director Dennis McBride first organized the event in 1986. He brought his good friend, the well-known and very talented music educator Jim Widner, to run the very first Mineral Area Jazz Festival.

McBride worked with Widner for the first several festivals, which were held at North County.

Widner grew up in Missouri and attended college at the University of Missouri-Columbia. He later went to Texas where he attended graduate school at University of North Texas. He met fellow grad student Gregg Bissonette, and the two instantly became lifelong friends.

For this year’s festival, Widner started planning the event last year and recruited Bissonette and other musicians including Ken Kehner, piano; Rick Haydon, guitar; and Eric Warren, bass.

A concert featuring Bissonette in tribute to Widner begins at 7 p.m. that day. The MAFAA Jazz Festival All-Star Band/Combos, Mineral Area Kicks Band and MAFAA Jazz Ensemble will also perform.

Admission is $15 for adults and $5 for kids. Those with a MAC ID get in free. Tickets can be purchased at mafinearts.org.

For more information about this year’s jazz festival, contact mineralareama@gmail.com or call 573-701-6710.

“Jim wanted to be involved in our jazz festival this year for his last hurrah,” said Bauche. “He was working on putting together an all-star rhythm section.”

Widner, primarily a bass player, toured with big bands and performed in his own band, the Jim Widner Band for more than 30 years. He created the jazz program for University of Missouri-St. Louis where he taught for decades. He was a founding member of the Jazz Educators Network and also a lecturer and director of summer jazz camps. He was a Yamaha performing artist and also owned a music store with his wife. He was also a close friend of former Mineral Area College president Dr. Dixie A. Kohn, who strongly supported the arts at MAC.

Sadly, Widner won’t be performing at this year’s jazz festival because he died suddenly of a heart attack in October at the age of 75.

“So now we’re doing this festival in Jim’s memory,” said Bauche. “I asked Gregg if we could make this concert a tribute to Jim and he said, yes, of course.”

There are a few changes for this year’s event. First, the event has a new name: the Mike O’Brien/Carol Moore Memorial Jazz Festival.

In recent years, bands played on both days of the festival. Starting this year, the festival is returning to the previous format of competitions on Saturday followed by a concert that evening.

The Missouri State High School Activities Association (MSHSAA) jazz band competition takes place during the day on March 12 at MAC.

For the contest, 12 bands from nine schools will perform and receive comments and scores in a competitive setting. Middle school and high school bands will be divided into groups based on their enrollment sizes.

In addition, Bissonette, Kehner, Haydon and Warren will present a master class for student musicians at noon on Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Bissonette is best known for his ability to play in a wide variety of musical styles. From Maynard Ferguson to Ringo Starr, to multi-platinum albums, world tours, and a Grammy, Bissonette has experienced phenomenal success as a musician.

Bauche said Bissonette has “very deep roots in music, from performing in the late 1970s to present in many notable groups in jazz and rock.”

Currently Bissonette is touring with jazz artist and five-time Grammy winner Victor Wooten.

“We’re very excited to have Gregg,” said Bauche. “He’s on tour with jazz artist Victor Wooten and has been given a break from that so he can join us here in the Mineral Area for our festival.”

Pam Clifton is a contributing writer for the Daily Journal

