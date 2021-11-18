'Jazz for Modern Times' comes to Centene Center Saturday

Parkland residents who love jazz won’t want to miss this weekend’s special performance.

“Jazz for Modern Times” takes place Saturday at 7 p.m. at Farmington Centene Center. Tickets can be purchased for $11.50 at the civic center by calling 573-756-0900.

This special concert is sponsored by Mineral Area Council on the Arts, City of Farmington and public support from the Missouri Arts Council, a state agency.

Kris Berg and Wayne Pope will be special guests performing with the Mineral Area Kicks Band, under the direction of Dan Schunks.

Kris Berg

Berg's family moved from Kirkwood to St. Francois County just in time for him to start eighth grade at North County. That’s where he was first introduced to jazz music. Up until that time, he had only focused on orchestral music.

He recalled Dennis “Bake” McBride (nicknamed after the well-known Cardinals baseball player Bake McBride), his high school band director at North County; Bill McCaleb, junior high band director; and Dee Schlemeier, his choir director for all helping to encourage his passion for music.

“There was no orchestra at North County,” he said, “but man, did we (do we) have an outstanding jazz program! Bill McCaleb got me started on electric bass while the school got the string bass repaired, and that was huge.”

Berg said something about jazz music really clicked for him. McCaleb then got him involved in playing in the second band at the high school, which he directed.

“That was awesome,” he said, “and it was the planting of the seed.”

Once he was in high school, Berg was encouraged by McBride and furthered his jazz interests.

“I was able to reach out to him several years before he passed and we really had some good talks about where my North County time eventually led me,” said Berg. “I sent him a copy of my new CD and he was thrilled to hear it.”

Berg said it was “darn near everything musical” that got him started and prepared for college while he was a student at North County.

“I knew what I wanted to do early, so my junior year at North County, I had five music classes and my senior year I had four music classes,” he said. “I’m sure glad it worked out!”

Berg said Schlemeier’s choir and jazz choirs provided some of his favorite musical moments.

“She really instilled a true joy for being involved in music,” he said. “I can’t imagine doing anything else.”

He said a big contributor to what he now does stems from a class he took with McBride during his junior year of high school. It was a class on jazz theory and harmony with a big-band focus. His end-of-the-year project was an arrangement – his first – for big band.

“We played it on a concert!” said Berg. “As I look back, the chart was quite marginal, even awful, but it lit a fire for composing and arranging that burns even brighter now, 40 years later!”

He said being involved in North County’s annual jazz festival was huge for him because he met many nationally recognized performers such as Jim Widner, a renowned Missouri educator and bassist who became Berg’s mentor and was influential in where he went to college and why he became interested in jazz camps.

Because of his experience with North County’s jazz festival, Berg started and ran a festival like his hometown’s festival during his years as a college professor for 25 years.

Now based in Dallas, Berg is an international best-selling jazz composer and arranger. He has written charts for Kurt Elling, Sean Jones, Veronica Swift, Delfeayo Marsalis, Wayne Bergeron and Chris Vadala.

His charts have been used for honors bands in Missouri, Maryland, Maine, South Carolina, Arizona, Oklahoma and Texas for professional college and public school bands around the globe.

Berg has released two highly acclaimed CDs from MAMA Records. He is leader of the Metroplexity Big Band. His “Time Management” CD was the winner of two Golden Music Awards. The CD “This Time/Last Year” features Berg’s unique writing and arranging. He’s currently working on mixing Metroplexity’s third CD “Perspectives,” which will soon be released.

He has served as a jazz guest clinician across the U.S. He is artistic director for jazz for the Greater Dallas Youth Orchestra foundation and directs its jazz orchestra. He is founder of the award-winning jazz program at Collin College, including the Collin Jazz Fest and the Texas All-Star Jazz Camp.

He has taught college for nearly 30 years.

Out of all of his musical accomplishments, Berg said he is most proud of the release of both of his Metroplexity Big Band recordings because they were such time-involved undertakings and would not have happened without the contribution of many friends. He said both releases “are excellent recordings and really show off some great musicians both locally [in Dallas] and internationally.”

He’s also proud of his first published chart “Puddle Jumpin’” from 25 years ago.

“The fact that that started over two decades of continuous publishing of music for students and professionals is staggering to me,” he said. “I feel completely blessed.”

Berg is anticipating the release of “Perspectives” this spring. The Metroplexity Big Band will appear at the 55th Annual Kinser Jazz Festival in Wyoming for their release concert and at the jazz festival at Lamar University for their Texas release concert.

Since retiring from teaching college full-time, he has been “writing and writing and writing!”

He has numerous new charts being released this year and “plenty of new stuff coming out next spring and summer.”

Berg serves as music director for Willow Bend Church in Plano, Texas.

“It’s quite amazing to use my gifts of arranging music to make our worship time every Sunday a unique and God-honoring experience for all,” he said.

Berg and his wife Yvette have been married for 20 years. They have three children, daughter Kristen, 14, and two adult children, Michael and Jonathan. Son Jonathan and wife Shelbi have one son, Ian.

As for Saturday’s concert, Berg said, “This is great collaboration with Wayne Pope, and old, I say that respectfully, band mate at North County, Scottye Adkins came up with this idea.”

Berg said he’d proposed an evening of his music with the Kicks Band and Adkins suggested combining with Pope.

“This gave me a sweet opportunity to write for a vocalist, something I love to do and never get enough of!”

He said he’s expecting nothing less than a “night of really exciting, moving music.”

They will do some instrumentals, which include a few originals of Berg’s as well as arrangements of recognizable songs.

“These are all my arrangements and some of them are not even a month old,” he said. “World premiers will be all over this evening!”

He said folks might hear some modern spins on Nat King Cole, The Andrew Sisters, Chicago and even Mr. Rogers.

“And it should be mentioned,” he said, “the Kicks Band will be smokin.’ Great folks, excellent musicians, and Dan Schunks deserves a ton of accolades for leading them into awesomeness.”

He said another old band mate, Dr. Kevin White is “gracious enough to bring me in every year for the Baby Boomers Reunion concerts.”

“What an amazing time I have at those concerts,” he said. “It’s a musical, social and spiritual weekend for me. I am so grateful to be involved.”

Although Berg has not been able to return to the area for class reunions, he has thoroughly enjoyed returning for Baby Boomer concerts, being a guest at Mineral Area College and North County jazz festivals, and now this.

“It’s a blessing,” he said. “Let’s pack the house and make this a yearly event! Challenge accepted!”

Wayne Pope

Wayne Pope is a native of St. Francois County. He will be performing with Berg and the Kicks Band on Saturday.

He is an experienced stage, concert and recital artist who has shared his “rich, clear baritone voice” throughout the U.S., Israel and Europe.

He began playing and singing professionally at a young age.

“My family has always loved music,” he said, “and it was always playing and a part of family gatherings.”

He said his dad had a guitar.

“At a very young age I found a friend in it [the guitar],” said Pope.

He took lessons from his cousin Larry.

“I marveled at his playing, and soon it just became what I did,” he said. “I had great educators throughout junior high and high school. I was thrilled to learn one could do music in college, and I just kept going and decided to make that my career.”

He’s since performed in groups ranging from jazz to country, rock to pop, musical theater and classical.

In 2017, he combined his talents of classical music, musical theatre and jazz with pianist Ryan Jones and the renown Kicks Band for the MACOA performance “From Bach to Basie: A Singin’ Affair!”

He is a classical singer and created the title role in “The Martyrdom of Saint Polycarp.” He has appeared with many symphonies locally, nationally and internationally.

Pope’s performance of Vaughan Williams’ “Fantasia on Christmas Carols” with the South Arkansas Symphony, under the direction of Kermit Polling, was featured on National Public Radio’s Performance Today with Martin Goldsmith. He has also performed at operatic engagements including the Columbia Lyric Opera, The Colorado Music Festival and Nashville Opera. He has performed as a guest artist at various universities.

He is professor of voice and the voice area coordinator at Western Kentucky University where he has served as music director for more than 20 years in annual MainStage collaborations with the theatre and dance departments.

In reflecting on his career, Pope said he’s proud of sustaining a “professional, active career in music” during his life.

He said, “Singing the title role in a world premier of an oratorio (an opera-like work, usually sacred in nature, but does not have typical operatic costumes and staging) by film/TV Composer JAC Redford at the La Chiesa Nuova, the birthplace of oratorio, in Rome, Italy.”

Currently, Pope will be in coproduction with his university’s theatre and dance departments for an opera or musical. This year, the groups are doing “Little Women” under the direction of a former student and Broadway star of “Phantom of the Opera” Bronson Norris Murphy.

At some point, Pope also hopes to recreate the concert that Frank Sinatra did in the 1960s with the Red Norvo Quintet. Under the initiation of President Kennedy, Sinatra toured in several European cities and Australia to raise funds for children’s hospitals.

Pope has been married to his wife Beth for 39 years. She is a musician and singer who teaches voice also at Western Kentucky University. They live in Bowling Green, Kentucky, where Beth is from.

Locally, Pope is a charter member and regular performer in the annual Baby Boomers Reunion Concert. Pope has been in every Baby Boomer performance except the November 2020 concert which was delayed due to COVID-19.

“I get the chance to sing and play bass and guitar on songs I’ve heard all my life and some I didn’t even know existed,” he said. “It’s a great time with great friends, many whom I’ve known since childhood or school days. There are always new folks on the block, so that’s fun and exciting as well.”

In fact, Pope said he likely would not have gotten serious about his venture into big-band singing if he hadn’t been part of Baby Boomers.

For “Jazz for Modern Times,” Pope said audience members should expect to hear some of their favorite tunes and probably a few new ones.

“Kris has done a nice job of finding a variety of songs for me, and the Kicks Band has come up with some fresh and engaging arrangements,” he said. “There are some great grooves to enjoy and some hard-swinging things that’ll tickle your happy bone. There are a few tunes that are just straight ahead beautiful and, truly, I can’t wait to get to be part of all of them.”

Pope said he’s grateful to be included in this special performance.

“MACOA is a first-class organization and encompasses the love and passion for the arts that make this area so rich,” he said. “They are great servants and stewards of the arts. I will be among some of the finest musicians I’ve known in my life, and the greatest bonus is that these folks are also close, dear and lifelong friends.”

He encourages everyone to “take the time to treat themselves to a great concert and come see the fruits of our nurturing region.”

The couple have two children, Caitlin and Will, live in Nashville and are active singers. Both have degrees in voice performance. Caitlin and husband Luke have an 8-month-old son, Leighton.

Pam Clifton is a contributing writer for the Daily Journal

