The Jefferson College PACE (Performing Arts and Cultural Enrichment) series will continue with the Art Department’s annual fall pottery sale on Dec. 4, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and Dec. 5, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. in the Ceramics Studio in the lower level of the Fine Arts Theatre building on the Hillsboro campus.
The sale is open to everyone and will feature hundreds of student-made items including bowls, cups, plates, vases, candle holders, and sculptures. All items are handmade, one-of-a-kind pieces of art and make great holiday gifts.
Prices range from $2-$200 with most items costing $3-$25. Only cash and checks will be accepted.
Proceeds from the sale will be used to benefit students in pottery/ceramics classes who learn clay techniques including coil and slab construction, three-dimensional design and sculptural aspects, wheel throwing, glazing, and firing.
The Jefferson College Art Department provides students with an excellent foundation for a lifelong career in visual arts with a broad range of classes in both two- and three-dimensional art forms, including Design, Drawing, Life Drawing, Printmaking, Ceramics, Digital Photography, Graphic Design and Painting in a variety of media. Lecture courses include Survey of Art History I and II, as well as Art Appreciation. Both studio and lecture courses are open to art majors and non-majors alike.
Registration is now underway for summer and fall with a variety of classes that are applicable toward the new Associate of Fine Arts degree. To learn more about the Jefferson College Art program, related career pathways, and available degree programs, visit www.jeffco.edu/academics/programsdepartments/art.
For more information about the student pottery sale, contact Jefferson College Pottery Instructor Nicole Shanks at 636-481-3365 (TDD 789-5772) or nshanks1@jeffco.edu.
