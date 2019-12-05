{{featured_button_text}}
8th Annual Jingle Bell Run this Saturday

On Saturday, the Desloge Chamber of Commerce will host the eighth annual Jingle Bell Run beginning at 9 a.m. at Desloge City Hall.

 file photo

Registration for the Jingle Bell Run begins at 8 a.m. and the race starts at 9 a.m. beginning at Desloge City Hall.

According to Cheri Henderson, executive director of Desloge Chamber of Commerce, the run is always a big hit for the community because it is a “family-oriented” event.

“It really is an amazing event,” said Henderson. “It’s also a community and family affair, or we try to make it that.

“I think one reason so many families come out is because we do not charge for children under the age of 12 to participate.”

The Jingle Bell Run is a 5k, but there is also a one mile walk that people can do instead of the 5k. The run/walk is not an ordinary or “run of the mill” race. Participants are encouraged to come out in their best “holiday gear."

“My husband and I have participated in the race for years, and people come out in the craziest and best attire,” said Henderson. “You mostly see people wearing red and green colors for the holiday theme. But you also see many people in Santa hats and even some in holiday-colored tutus.”

There will be prizes awarded for the Best Holiday Attire, and the prizes have been donated by Dan Combs with Little Caesars and Hanna Mahaney with American Family Insurance.

Combs is donating a box that is full of different coupons for pizza, and Mahaney is donating a gift basket.

Other parts of the Desloge community play a part in the Jingle Bell Run.

Belgrade State Bank is providing a hot chocolate bar for the individuals that come out, and B104 FM radio station donated “race bags” filled with several fun things as gift bags for those who pre-registered for the race.

The gift bags will continue to be available for those registering as supplies last.

Official timing for the race will be done by Cape Road Runners, and medals will be given for the top three male and female runners in each age group.

“If you haven’t come out to the race before, you definitely should give it a try,” said Henderson. “It is such a fun experience, and it looks as if the weather is supposed to be pretty decent for us too.”

Macey Adams is a reporter for the Daily Journal and can be reached at 573-518-3616 or madams@dailyjournalonline.com

