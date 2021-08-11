Jour de Fete back in Ste. Gen this weekend

The Jour de Fete returns to Ste. Genevieve this weekend.
The festival, often deemed the premier arts and crafts fair in the Midwest, was cancelled last year for the pandemic.
“I'm super excited and a little nervous because COVID hasn't gone away,” Jour de Fete Board member Carrie Noll said. “But I’m super excited to bring the revenue to this town (and) see people that we haven't seen in a while. And it's an outdoor event, so I think it's going to go off really well.”
The festival will be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday in historic downtown Ste. Genevieve.
Something new this year is that the Ste. Genevieve Trolley will be providing rides downtown from Eric Scott Leather, 980 Rozier Street, where parking is available. The trolley will run from 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Saturday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.
Noll said what makes the festival so special for her is to see the different generations come and meet up.
“You see some of the people that will be like, ‘I remember the 10th one,’” she said. “It's just really neat to have the stories and people tell you the history of St. Genevieve. So that's what I find really unique.”
Of course, she added, all the various arts and crafts vendors also make it special. Noll already had 110 craft vendors lined up, not including all of the local shops. They are coming in from all over, including Florida and Wisconsin.
“I think it's going be a good show,” she added.
There are also 19 food vendors lined up and several beer gardens, plus live music and plenty of other entertainment.
The opening ceremonies at the Ste. Genevieve Welcome Center kick off the festival at 10 a.m. on Saturday.
There will live music at the Moses Austin House, Lions Club Park, and several shops.
“Then we have the (Ste. Genevieve) German band and they will be riding around in their little cart doing music,” Noll added.
There will also be the traditional duck race. Plus the Lost Acres Tractor Club will have antique tractors on display.
On Sunday, there will be a car cruise and fried chicken dinner, which will be at the Knights of Columbus Hall at 11 a.m.
The Ste. Genevieve Militia will also be also have demonstrations throughout the weekend.
The Ste. Genevieve Public Library will have kids corner with a few activities and the Ste. Genevieve Museum Learning Center will also be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
There will also be a 5K and one-mile fun run on Saturday at 8 a.m.
For more information, visit the festival website at https://www.saintegenevievejourdefete.com/.
