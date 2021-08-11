Jour de Fete back in Ste. Gen this weekend

The Jour de Fete returns to Ste. Genevieve this weekend.

The festival, often deemed the premier arts and crafts fair in the Midwest, was cancelled last year for the pandemic.

“I'm super excited and a little nervous because COVID hasn't gone away,” Jour de Fete Board member Carrie Noll said. “But I’m super excited to bring the revenue to this town (and) see people that we haven't seen in a while. And it's an outdoor event, so I think it's going to go off really well.”

The festival will be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday in historic downtown Ste. Genevieve.

Something new this year is that the Ste. Genevieve Trolley will be providing rides downtown from Eric Scott Leather, 980 Rozier Street, where parking is available. The trolley will run from 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Saturday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Noll said what makes the festival so special for her is to see the different generations come and meet up.

“You see some of the people that will be like, ‘I remember the 10th one,’” she said. “It's just really neat to have the stories and people tell you the history of St. Genevieve. So that's what I find really unique.”