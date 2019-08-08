The 53rd annual Jour de Fete is scheduled for Saturday and Sunday in the National Historic Landmark District of downtown Ste. Genevieve.
Featuring more than 200 arts and crafts booths, local shops, and antique stores, Ste. Genevieve’s annual Jour de Fete celebration is a shopper’s delight. The event has been described as the premier arts and crafts festival in the Midwest.
Festival hours will be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.
As the first European settlement in Missouri, Ste. Genevieve has long been home to talented artisans and craftsmen and its quaint French Colonial atmosphere provides a perfect setting for food, fun, music, and plenty of original handcrafted items throughout the downtown Historic District.
Recently approved as a future National Historical Park, Ste. Genevieve is famous for its French Colonial vertical log buildings. Several of the nationally renowned historic sites will be open for tours on both days of the Jour de Fete festival.
Playground equipment and a bounce house will be located near the Moses Austin House both days of the event. Vendor booths will be spread out from the Moses Austin Park and throughout the historic district, ranging from handmade jewelry to upcycled antiques, garden ornaments, woven baskets, handmade flutes, and jewelry.
Festival refreshments will include old fashioned ice cream, local sangria, pork burgers, shish-kabobs, grilled burgers, kettle corn, and more.
Reenactors from the Ste. Genevieve Militia will demonstrate colonial military skills near the Shaw House on Second Street, the World Bird Sanctuary will have birds of prey on display in the backyard of the Felix Valle State Historic Site, and live music will be featured at beer gardens and local pubs throughout the weekend.
The Ste. Genevieve Welcome Center will be the site of the opening ceremonies on Saturday. Highlights will include performances by the Petite Chanteurs (little singers of Ste. Genevieve) the Ste. Genevieve German Band, and a demonstration by the Ste. Genevieve Militia.
Recognition of two Project Pioneer families will also take place at the opening ceremonies. Each year, two French and German surnames are recognized and a member of the families will take the stage to tell audience members a little bit about how their family came to settle in the area. This year, the French Misplay and the German Schmelzle/Schwartz families will be recognized.
A convenient parking shuttle will circulate between Eric Scott Leather located at 980 Rozier St. and the craft fair from 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Saturday and 9 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. on Sunday and the shuttle fee is $3 for adults and $1 for children age 3-10. Children under 3 ride free.
For those interested in classic cars, there will be plenty to see. On Sunday, the local Knights of Columbus Hall on Market Street will once again be the site of the car show, as well as fried chicken dinners from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Maps of the area are available at the Ste. Genevieve Welcome Center, located at the corner of Main Street and Market Street.
For more information on lodging, dining, shopping, and local wineries go to www.VisitSteGen.com. For more Jour de Fete details, including festival parking and shuttle drop-off areas, visit www.saintegenevievejourdefete.com.
