Ste. Genevieve is gearing up for its biggest festival of the year, which is scheduled for this weekend and will bring visitors to town in droves to sample the town’s rich history and a rich offering of craft and food vendors.
This year marks the 52nd year of the annual Jour de Fete festival in Ste. Genevieve. The festival will be Saturday and Sunday, with the weekend being jam-packed with activities and attractions for the whole family.
Ste. Genevieve Director of Tourism Sandra Cabot said the festival provides a unique opportunity to get together with friends new and old while experiencing the city’s largest festival.
“As the largest festival hosted in Ste. Genevieve, the annual Jour de Fete celebration provides a perfect setting for food, fun, music and plenty of original handcrafted items throughout the downtown district,” Cabot said. “This two-day celebration is a great time to reconnect with friends, enjoy great food and drink, and shop for one-of-a-kind finds like handwoven baskets, original art, upcycled antiques, garden décor and jewelry. There is something for everyone, so bring the whole family!”
Meaning “Feast Day” in French, Jour de Fete continues the legacy of French colonial history and the city’s long line of skilled artisans, craftsmen and food aficionados.
The festival will kick off Saturday morning with the annual Jour de Fete 5K run/walk and 1 mile fun run. Registration for the run will begin at 7 a.m. at the Big Pavilion in Pere Marquette Park, with the run beginning at 8 a.m. To register for the run, visit www.saintegenevievejourdefete.com.
The festival’s official opening ceremonies will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday at the Ste. Genevieve Welcome Center. The ceremonies will include performances by the Petite Chanteurs (Little Singers of Ste. Genevieve), the Ste. Genevieve German Band, a musket demonstration by the Ste. Genevieve Militia and recognition of two Project Pioneer families (the French St. Gemme Bauvais and German Gremminger/Greminger).
Musical entertainment will be found throughout Saturday at the Moses Austin House. All day Saturday and Sunday, the arts and crafts show will be found alongside food and beverage stands in historic downtown Ste. Genevieve. The World Bird Sanctuary of St. Louis will be represented at the Felix Valle House and music will be performed in Lions Club Park.
Festival-goers will have their choice of refreshment, including old-fashioned ice cream, sangria, pork burgers, shish kebobs, grilled burgers, kettle corn and pulled-pork barbecue.
The French Colonial Militia will be demonstrating military and campsite skills near Shaw House on Second Street and the festival’s beer gardens and nearby pubs will feature live music.
Some new features of this year’s festival include a playground, slide and bounce houses located in Moses Austin Park from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and a special “delivery service” offered by Ste. Genevieve High School cheerleaders, enabling shoppers to have their purchases delivered to the Welcome Center for later pickup.
The Ste. Genevieve Welcome Center will also feature a display in honor of the 25th Anniversary of the crest of the 1993 flood. The center will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
A parking shuttle will run between Eric Scott Leather at 980 Rozier Street and the craft fair from 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Saturday and 9 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. on Sunday for a small fee.
Famous for its historic vertical log structures, Ste. Genevieve was recently approved as the site of a future national historic park. Several of the historic homes will be open for tours on both days of the festival.
The festival will be open on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, go to www.visitstegen.com or call 573-883-7097.
