Just a guy who rides horses, Bonne Terre native appears in 'Yellowstone'

Chance Gilliland is a real-life cowboy. He lives wherever the wind — and his work — take him.

His most recent home base was Darby, Montana, where he worked as a cowboy for the past six months.

“Dad always had horses so my brother Colten and I grew up riding horses in the field in front of our house,” said Gilliland.

He didn’t actually plan to be a cowboy. He is the son of George and Julie Gilliland. He grew up in St. Francois County just outside of Desloge.

After Gilliland graduated from North County in 2005, he earned a marketing degree from Missouri State University in Springfield in 2011.

After college, Gilliland was ready for his first real adventure. He moved to Southern California, where he lived from 2012 to 2018.

Unlike many people who move to California, he had no interest in acting. He lived in Venice and Malibu.

“I just wanted to do something different,” he said. “I was landlocked in Bonne Terre. I’ve always been an adventurer, and the weather in Southern California is amazing almost every day. So I took advantage of that.”

He worked a variety of jobs, from marketing to a nonprofit that focused on saving wild horses.

During his time in California, Gilliland continued his passion for riding horses. But tragedy suddenly struck when he was seriously injured in a riding accident and needed a spinal fusion. He returned to Missouri in the spring of 2019 and his mother Julie took care of him for about six months. He couldn’t do much for himself due to his extensive injuries.

Then the COVID-19 pandemic began, and that allowed Gilliland additional recovery time. His beloved grandparents, Charles Glen and Mary Ann Roney, of Leadwood, died from COVID in August 2020.

When he was well enough to travel again, Gilliland took a job at a dude ranch in Wyoming to work with horses and do trail rides.

But he had developed anxiety as a result of his accident. For the first time in his life, he struggled with riding horses.

Gilliland met a paint horse named Toby at the ranch. It wasn’t long before Toby helped Gilliland regain his confidence and passion for riding horses had once again returned.

Little did he realize how his life would soon change – all because he loved riding horses.

He had taken some photos using a tripod of himself with his horse to show his western way of life. He posted the photos on Instagram. Those photos were noticed online and he was contacted to become a western wear influencer.

“That all led to me getting more exposure and working with western brands like Wrangler and Stetson,” he said.

That was officially the beginning of Gilliland’s “modeling” career. But he doesn’t consider himself a model. He’s a western influencer.

“I’m a cowboy who takes photos,” he said.

Gilliland receives boxes of clothing to wear from well-known companies like Stetson and Wrangler, and he gets to keep everything he receives.

“My brother owns about half of my western wear collection,” he said. “I feel like I have supplied my family with a whole wardrobe of everything western. It’s unreal. I’m so grateful for this opportunity.”

Gilliland has had photos of him wearing western brands of clothing appear online on social media, websites, promotional emails and more.

Some photos which appeared online on social media caught the eye of a casting director for Legacy Casting, who just happened to be looking for cowboys for the TV show “1883.” That show is a spinoff of the popular TV series “Yellowstone.”

“They said they were looking for cowboys with long hair and a beard,” he said, “and then I thought, ‘How cool would it be to be on TV riding a horse?’”

Ready for his next adventure, Gilliland accepted the invitation to go in for a fitting and flew to Fort Worth, Texas.

He said not anyone can ride horses on a TV or movie set. For many productions, individuals must go to a ranch to meet the head wrangler. That person judges the individuals on if they can ride, walk, trot and handle a horse.

“Once you’ve made it, you can actually be in the show on a horse,” he said. “You also get paid more money if you know how to ride a horse, can do stunts, etc.”

Gilliland was hired as a background actor for “1883,” which was filmed in 2021 in Fort Worth and Livingston, Montana. He was in Episode 1 as a cowboy and as a mountain fur trader in Episode 10. These were the first and last episodes of this TV show.

“This role is what got my foot in the door of acting,” he said.

But he’d never taken any theater or acting classes in high school or college. In fact, he’d never even expressed interest in being an actor.

“I never once thought I was going to be on TV, riding a horse, in Montana,” he said. “It wasn’t on my bucket list.”

Gilliland was a bit starstruck when he met Tim McGraw, Faith Hill and Sam Elliott, lead actors in “1883.”

“I ran into Tim on the first day on set,” said Gilliland. “He was playing baseball in the middle of the street. I said 'good morning,' and he had his wardrobe on (duster, big beard), so I didn’t immediately recognize him. But we started talking about how we were both excited and how cool the set was.”

The set was an actual old stockyard in the Fort Worth area. Half of the stockyards had been closed off and dirt was dumped on the roads. The buildings had been changed to make them resemble structures from the 1880s.

“It actually felt like it was 1883 on the set,” said Gilliland. “There were chuck wagons, horses, and people dressed in period clothing.”

Gilliland and other actors arrived at 5 a.m. to pick up their wardrobe and then went to the makeup area. His makeup was done so it made him look like he’d been working in a field all day.

“They made me look like a dusty cowboy,” he said.

Then he stayed in a holding area. From there, they had breakfast and were transported by bus to the filming location where they received their prop guns and ammunition. Afterward, they met with the assistant director.

“I was at work and I was really excited to be there on my first acting job,” Gilliland said.

He soon found out it was also Faith Hill’s first time to be on “1883.” Gilliland was talking to a woman in a stagecoach about the weather and how beautiful the Montana landscape was and didn’t realize it was Faith. She also had a stunt double named Lindy who closely resembled Faith.

“We were dressed in character and on the set and so it really felt like we were part of the scene of 1883,” he said.

When Gilliland met Sam Elliott, he was a bit speechless at first. He said Elliott was very nice and seemed very excited to meet and work with everyone.

“He was really into his characters,” said Gilliland. “It was great working on a western with such an accomplished actor.”

Overall, Gilliland said everyone was “super professional.” For his first experience, he tried to sit back and absorb everything that happened.

“When I lived in California, I got to see lots of Hollywood productions,” he said. “This was so different because it was such a large-scale production. It was like a movie. It was a top-of-the-line sets to be on for my first gig.”

Texan Taylor Sheridan wrote “1883” and directed the pilot.

“When he walked in, it was obvious he was the boss,” said Gilliland. “Whatever he said, everyone stopped and listened. In between takes, he went to sit on his horse.”

Gilliland said it was well known that Sheridan prefers to work with real cowboys.

“Even though there are actors who are sent to cowboy camp to learn how to ride, most of the cowboys on Taylor’s shows are real cowboys,” he said.

Gilliland said each episode was estimated to cost more $10 million.

“No stone was unturned,” he said. “One guy had one job: to make sure all items were accurate from that time period.”

There were about 400 crew members and extra personnel who made “1883” possible.

With filming for “1883” starting in August, Gilliland wore wool clothing and chaps. When they transitioned to Montana for the remainder of the filming, it was about 30 degrees and windy in late November.

“Everyone was always outside and fighting the weather at both filming locations,” he said. “It was pretty brutal.”

But the scenic locations were mesmerizing.

“The mountains above Livingston, Montana, were breathtaking,” said Gilliland.

The success of “1883” helped Gilliland to elevate himself as a brand-new actor. His real-life cowboy stature opened another door for him.

He got a call from another casting agent who said they wanted to use him on Season 5 of “Yellowstone.”

So Gilliland traveled to Chief Joseph Ranch in Darby, Montana, also known as the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch, where he played the role of a ranch hand who works for the Dutton family.

While Gilliland was working on “Yellowstone,” he received a call to inform him he would become a featured extra and would be bumped up to a principal actor for “Yellowstone.” This meant they would film a brand-new scene with him and another actor in September.

He has speaking lines in Episode 8.

During non-filming days, Gilliland worked at a local ranch “doing cowboy work, moving cows, fixing fence, etc.”

“The casting agent told me, ‘You have the face and the look we want for ‘Yellowstone,’” said Gilliland.

“Yellowstone” is currently one of the top-rated TV shows in the U.S. The drama’s two-hour Season 5 premiere airs Sunday at 7 p.m. Central time on Paramount.

Season 5 kicks off with the episode “One Hundred Years is Nothing.” Kevin Costner’s character John Dutton is sworn in as governor of Montana. As he settles into his new role, he makes some powerful decisions in order to protect Yellowstone from opponents.

Gilliland’s next adventure took him to “1923,” another “Yellowstone” spinoff. This TV show was set in the 1920s and continued the Dutton family during a different time period. For this particular show, Harrison Ford portrayed the main character. Filming took place in the former mining town of Butte, Montana.

For “1923,” Gilliland doesn’t have speaking lines but he’s in the background riding horses. He was also a background cowboy riding behind Ford, whom he met and talked with about horse riding.

The next step for Gilliland was traveling to Moab, Utah, to work as a cowboy on the new Kevin Costner movie “Horizon.” He was brought onto the set by Stunt Supervisor Norman Howell (he worked with John Wayne and was one of the kids from the movie “The Cowboys).”

Gilliland will be called when he is needed to work as a cowboy on this is a three-year project.

Looking back at the past two years, Gilliland’s life has dramatically changed.

“Basically, what’s gotten me to this point in my career is being a cowboy, riding horses, and having a certain look,” he said.

He added how “Yellowstone” has also made cowboys “cool again, like when ‘Urban Cowboy’ became such a craze.”

Gilliland said he doesn’t think his new success as an actor has yet registered with him.

“I think the real stuff is going to happen when ‘Yellowstone’ premieres,” he said. “Before, you could always see me in the background. But now, I will be in front of the camera with lines.”

He said it’s crazy to think he simply accepted an invitation to take care of horses on set and that has turned into being an actor on one of the most popular TV shows.

And it all started with his dad and grandpa.

“We have those old videos going to horse shows around St. Francois County,” he said. “We’ve always had horses. Growing up, even though I loved horses, my brother and Dad were like the real cowboys. I was more into motorcycles and surfing. But now it’s come full circle, and I’ve gone full cowboy and come back to my roots.”

Gilliland misses his family and friends. He also misses being home, riding horses and a Hunt’s hamburger.

He said he didn’t plan his life as it’s turning out, and he doesn’t know what will happen next. But he’s been told by casting agents to “strike while the iron’s hot.”

“The western shows are really popular again,” he said. “It’s a whole cultural thing.”

So, Gilliland is just going to figure it all out as it happens and continue to pursue acting.

“I’m still learning,” he said. "I’m from Bonne Terre, Mo., and I’m just a guy who rides horses. If there’s anything for a guy on a horse, then that would be the boots I’d like to fill.”

After all, he lives wherever the wind – and his work – take him.