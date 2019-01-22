Try 1 month for 99¢
Art Blooms in downtown Farmington

The Mineral Area Council on the Arts is again sponsoring "Art Blooms" in Farmington. A total of 80 winners will be selected this year.

 File photo

Spring is quickly approaching, and with that comes colorful new banners for the light poles in downtown Farmington.

The fifth annual Art Blooms competition for young artists is now underway. This year’s theme is “My Favorite Things.” The contest is sponsored by the City of Farmington and Mineral Area Council on the Arts (MACOA).

Kindergarten through 12th grade students in local public, private and homeschools are invited to enter the contest. All artwork must be an original drawing, painting or illustration to depict the theme.

Students’ winning art is turned into banners that decorate the light poles in downtown Farmington later in the spring.

To obtain an official entry form, visit MineralAreaArts.org. Artwork entries should be submitted to the MACOA office or Farmington Library by Feb. 1.

According to Danielle Basler, director of MACOA, the entry can be a very personal representation of the things or ideas that are special to the artist. 

The contest was first developed through talks with Farmington’s City Administrator Greg Beavers about ways to bring more art into the community.

“We’re pleased to be continuing this partnership with Farmington, which encourages and celebrates the creativity of student artists in a unique outdoor art gallery,” said Basler.

She said that Art Blooms in Farmington promises to be “bigger and better than ever, with 80 winners being selected for 2019.”

Winners for this year’s contest will be announced in mid-February on MineralAreaArts.org in a press release and on MACOA’s Facebook page. Winning artists’ families are also contacted directly by email.

For more information, contact Basler at 573-518-2125 or email at dbasler@MineralArea.edu.

